FCC Download: Monthly Updates - May 2025

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. New rulemaking proceeding activity at the agency may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details or would like to file comments to protect and promote your company's interests in any of these rulemakings.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC Actions

The following items were approved at the April Open Commission Meeting:

Modernizing Spectrum Sharing for Satellite Broadband Notice of Proposed Rulemaking – This NPRM seeks to promote efficient spectrum sharing between geostationary and non-geostationary satellite systems. Comments due 45 days after publication in the Federal Register; replies due 75 days after publication in the Federal Register.



Lower 37 GHz Band Report and Order – This R&O establishes a licensing framework for use of the 37-37.6 GHz band.



Caller ID Authentication on Non-IP Networks NPRM – This NPRM establishes a framework for evaluating non-IP caller ID and proposes to require providers to implement non-IP caller ID authentication. Comments due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; replies due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.



Clarifying Foreign Ownership Rules NPRM – This NPRM clarifies expectations regarding the Commission's review under section 310(b) of the Act of foreign investment in common carrier wireless, aeronautical radio, and broadcast licensees. Comments due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; replies due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The following items recently adopted by the Commission "on circulation" are notable:

Delete, Delete, Delete Public Notice - In March 2025, the Commission issued a Public Notice seeking input on deregulatory initiatives in an effort to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens and encourage the growth of American businesses. The Commission asked commenters to identify any FCC rules that may stand in the way of deployment expansion, competition, and innovation within the communications industry. Comments were due April 11, 2025 and replies were due April 28, 2025.



Clearing Dormant Proceedings – On May 2, 2025, the Commission released a Public Notice announcing that it plans to terminate over 2,000 official dormant proceedings that the Commission determined no longer serves a purpose for the American people. The Commission is seeking comment on reasons not to terminate the listed dockets. Comments due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; replies due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Summer Filing Requirements

FCC Form 481

Who: All eligible telecommunications carriers receiving High Cost program and/or Lifeline support.

What: Covered entities must report financial and operations information used to validate carrier support.

When: July 1, 2025.

How: Carriers must complete and submit Form 481 through USAC's E-File system.

FCC Form 655

Who: Certain manufacturers of wireless handsets that fall under the Commission's definition of "Device Manufacturers".

What: Covered entities must report information about the hearing aid compatibility status of each handset offered, functionalities of hearing aid-compatible handsets, labeling of hearing aid-compatible handsets, and the filing company's consumer outreach efforts.

When: July 31, 2025.

How: Carriers must complete and submit Form 655 through the Commission's CORES website.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On May 22, the Commission will consider the following items at its Open Meeting;

Identifying Foreign Adversary Ownership Stakes – This R&O and FNPRM seek to strengthen requirements and oversight relating to telecommunications certification bodies, measurement facilities, and accreditation bodies.



Identifying Foreign Adversary Ownership Stakes – This NPRM proposes to require holders of covered Commission-issued licenses, authorizations, or approvals to certify whether they are subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary and, if so, to disclose foreign ownership interests and the nature of the foreign adversary ownership and control.



Opening Up Spectrum for Satellite Broadband – This FNPRM discusses ways that the 12.7-13.25 GHz and 42.0-42.5 GHz bands could be used more intensively by satellite communications, as an alternative or a complement to the previous proposals for terrestrial wireless communications in these bands.

Navigating the FCC's rules and latest moves? Dial into our expertise and let's discuss your next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.