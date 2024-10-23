Client Conversations With Alvin Hall (Video)

Alvin Hall is a television and radio broadcaster, bestselling author, podcaster, and financial educator. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Alvin discusses his early life in segregation, the eventual integration of his county, and his transformative time in a summer program at Yale University. He also speaks of his recently released book, Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance, and the importance and cultural significance of the stories told. Alivn's life story and career path exemplify the power of hard work, dedication, and passion for growth, showing how learning from life's experiences and the people around you can lead to success.

