Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | May 16, 2025

It's been a busy couple of weeks on Capitol Hill with at least half a dozen space-related hearings, the introduction of a bill that would modernize human spaceflight infrastructure at Johnson Space Center and another that would incentivize spaceport development by making them qualify for municipal revenue bonds. Away from the Capitol building, NASA announced it is considering a Mars mission as early as 2026 while the ESA leadership is weighing how NASA budget cuts may affect science mission cooperation between the two space agencies.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.