MIA Expansion And Revitalization Plans

Miami International Airport (MIA) is undergoing significant renovations and expansions to address growing passenger numbers and aging infrastructure. The airport faces challenges in maintaining and upgrading its facilities while continuing to operate 24/7.

MIA Improvement Plans

To address these challenges, MIA has initiated two major improvement plans, a $7.4 billion investment to redesign and expand terminals and a $1.7 billion plan to upgrade basic facilities.

These plans include:

Replacing all 126 passenger bridges

Remodeling all 447 restrooms

Upgrading elevators, escalators, and walkways

Adding a new 2,240-space parking garage

Constructing a new Concourse K with six gates

Replacing 450,000 square feet of terminal roofing

"We are addressing every single passenger pain point," said Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of Miami International Airport.

Challenges in Implementation

Upgrading the airport while maintaining operations presents significant challenges. There is always the safety of people and passengers to consider. The logistics involved in installing new equipment, mobilizing cranes, and lifting heavy equipment are beyond complex. Paired with the limited space that MIA, compared to some other international airports, has for expansion, and you're working in tight quarters with a lot of people.

Outside of the complexity of working within the airport itself, there are additional barriers. Specialty equipment, like those needed to fix the broken walkways, is often on significant manufacturing lags. Plus, the permitting requirements, which were increased in the wake of the Surfside tragedy, while being necessary to maintain a safe environment, add time.

Future Outlook for MIA

MIA aims to complete 150 projects over the next 15 years, transforming the airport experience. Improvements will include:

More spacious and naturally lit terminals

Additional TSA lines for quicker security checks

A new Westin hotel

Expanded cargo centers

While these changes are expected to address current issues, the airport's ranking in passenger satisfaction has declined recently. Michael Taylor of J.D. Power noted, "It's been sliding down the list because of one main factor: too many people."

Despite the challenges, there are signs of progress. Travelers have praised the helpfulness of airport staff. As renovations continue, MIA hopes to improve its infrastructure to match its growing importance as a major international hub.

Highlights of MIA Improvements

Flamingo Garage Extension

2,240 parking spaces, 34 for oversized vehicles and 34 disabled spaces. There are 50 electric vehicle charging stations and there will be LED lighting throughout. Each level of the seven-floor structure will have two pedestrian connections and elevators.

Estimated cost: $137 million

Started: Groundbreaking was in February 2024

Completion: By end of 2025; currently on schedule

Need: "Around the holidays, our parking garages fill up pretty good. This garage is desperately needed," said Ralph Cutié, CEO and president of MIA

Once complete, the garage will be wrapped in stainless steel. This will be a "game-changer in aesthetics" says Cutié, and easier to maintain.

South Terminal and Apron Extension (New Concourse K)

Rendering of the Flamingo Garage Extension – Image Courtesy of the Miami Herald

Adding six gates for narrow aircraft types, all domestic initially with three eventually becoming capable of international flights; adding post-security concessions space; will include space for airline lounges.

Estimated cost: $746.4 million

Started: Groundbreaking will be in fall 2025; now in bidding phase with company selection mid-2025.

Completion: Spring 2029 Need: To expand South Terminal and also concession space

Central Terminal Redevelopment, Phase I

Four-level renovation and expansion; post-security corridor between Concourse E and F; add post-security concession area. "This will totally redo Central Terminal," said Cutié, with modernized interiors, more retail and more food and beverage.

Estimated cost: $373 million

Start date: Groundbreaking spring 2028; Miami-Dade County Commission awarded contract. Design should start by end of 2024 with design finish in a couple years

Completion: Construction in fall 2030 or 2031

Central Terminal Redevelopment, Phase II

Expansion of the line area; raising existing ceiling and roof to bring in more natural light; new vertical circulation core with elevators and escalators for passenger circulation; new consolidated TSA checkpoints that get you to Terminals E and F; renovation of second-level departure curbside facade blending appearance from North to South; more concessions Estimated cost: $375 million

Start date: Groundbreaking in spring 2028

Completion estimated: Fall 2033

Need: This is MIA's oldest terminal: "If you consolidate TSA checkpoints and include modern technology, you'll increase passenger flow through the checkpoints, which makes it more efficient getting passengers through," Cutié said. The changes are "going to transform the inside and the outside of central terminal."

Concourse D West Expansion

17 ground-boarding hardstand gates will be reconfigured to 19 contact gates each with boarding bridge. Currently used for smaller regional jets mostly flying to Tallahassee; changes will allow bigger regional aircraft like Embraer 145 and Embraer 175 series to use gates; 16 of 19 gates will continue to serve narrow-body aircraft like Boeing 737 or Airbus A320; three level expansion of regional commuter area at Gate D60; new boarding areas, concessions and expanded baggage system; more natural lightning; mainly for American Airlines

Estimated cost: $843.5 million (pending approval)

Start date: Groundbreaking: TBD; currently working with AA on scoping and budget

Completion estimated: TBD

Need: Currently, all flights here go to Tallahassee and "it's a very constrained area," Cutié said. Passengers have to go outside to board flights. That will no longer be true.

"This will transform one of the older, more rundown parts of North Terminal." – Director Cutié

Terminal Roof Replacement

Replacement of 450,000 square feet of existing terminal roof; improvement of drainage and lighting systems; installation of solar panels on roof; MIA's oldest terminal; will be done in phases

Estimated cost: $120 million

Start date: Groundbreaking in winter 2025

Estimated completion: Winter 2029

Need: "The roof is extremely old, so a lot of our leak complaints originate here," Cutié said. Patchwork done in the past, but overhaul needed.

Growth Opportunities at MIA

