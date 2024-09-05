The Civil Reserve Air Fleet Program ("CRAF") is a story of industry and government successfully working together in the national interest. It's also an example of how the commercial airline industry – which employs hundreds of thousands of Veterans – can be a beneficial partner to our U.S. military and allow for an opportunity for airline employees who are Veterans to reconnect to military efforts.

In World War II, Soviet forces blocked rail, road, and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin, forcing the U.S. and the U.K. to airlift food and fuel from airbases in western Germany. Historically known as the Berlin Airlift, "Operation Vittles" demonstrated the need for transport airplanes exceeding the capabilities of military air forces.

After the Berlin Airlift, continuing Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe and the descent of the "Iron Curtain" meant that U.S. Forces needed a means to reinforce Western Europe for deterrence and defense. But the U.S. Air Force could not keep enough transport aircraft in reserve to meet the strategic airlift requirements of potential national defense emergencies and contingency operations. The commercial airline industry stepped up to meet those requirements.

On Dec. 15, 1951, the Department of Defense and the Department of Commerce entered into a joint agreement to establish the Civil Reserve Air Fleet Program (CRAF). This program is a partnership between the U.S. government and the commercial airline industry to provide the DOD with additional airlift capacity during national emergencies or crises when the military's own airlift capabilities are insufficient.

The CRAF is a voluntary contractual program. According to the Airlift/Tanker Association, the CRAF program partners with close to 25 commercial carriers that offer their fleet in crisis situations, such as global deployments, redeployments, special assignment air missions, scheduled channel flights, and war or rescue operations, such as Operation Desert Shield and Storm in 1990-91; Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2002-03; and Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. Essentially, CRAF is a standby resource for the military, ensuring that the nation has sufficient airlift capability to respond to crises.

Under the oversight and activation authority of the Commander, U.S. Transportation Command, CRAF is organized into two main segments: national and international. The national segment augments domestic airlift capabilities. The international segment is divided into short-range and long-range sections, with short range-aircraft used to support near offshore and intra-theater airlift requirements and long-range aircraft are used to augment Air Force C-5s and C-17s to support strategic airlift requirements. CRAF is activated in three stages: Stage I for minor regional crises, including humanitarian and disaster relief operations; Stage II for a major theater war; and Stage III for national mobilization.

The CRAF is a partnership that strengthens both the airline industry and the nation's overall airlift capacity. Commercial airlines voluntarily participate in the CRAF program by providing aircraft, crews, and support facilities to the DOD in a national emergency. Many of these crews consist of Veterans, which enables former servicemembers to re-engage with our defense efforts.

Airlines and Veterans

The airline industry is known for being a popular choice for Veterans due to the transferable skills and discipline often acquired during service. Many airlines participate in Veteran hiring initiatives and programs, recognizing the value Veterans bring to their organizations. There has been a growing trend of companies, including airlines, prioritizing Veteran hiring in recent years.

There are approximately 9 million Veterans in today's workforce with 650,000 (7.6%) employed in the transportation and aviation industries (AviationPros.com). Delta Airlines is the top commercial airline employer of Veterans with 11% of its 80,000 having served in the military. United Airlines employs more than 8,000 Veterans, and American Airlines employs more than 7,000 Veterans, just to name a few of the top carriers.

One of the reasons that U.S. law continues to require that airlines holding U.S. air carrier authority must be "citizens of the United States" is to ensure that the Nation can rely on the availability of safe, reliable, and responsive air carriers and aircraft in case of CRAF activation.

While CRAF has been activated only three times in its long history, and then only partially, the aircraft provided by U.S. airlines were essential to the success of the mission. In the evacuation of Afghanistan (Operation Allies Refuge), military aircraft moved refugees and displaced persons to bases in Germany, and United Airlines airplanes, crews, and maintainers provided an air bridge from Germany to the United States.

Why Do Airlines Participate in CRAF?

Airlines participate in CRAF for a combination of patriotic, practical, and strategic business reasons. Airlines that participate in CRAF are eligible to carry cargo and passengers for the DOD during peacetime through CRAF Charter Airlift Services contracts.

Airlines participating in CRAF are also eligible for broader U.S. Government passenger, cargo, and U.S. Mail transportation contracts. There also may be tax incentives or benefits associated with CRAF participation. Involvement in CRAF can enhance an airline's public image as a responsible corporate citizen of the United States, contributing to the nation's airlift capability and supporting the broader aviation industry.

What Legal Issues May Airlines Face in the CRAF Program?

Participation in the CRAF program offers airlines certain benefits, but it also introduces a unique set of legal concerns which airlines may encounter, including:

Contractual Obligations

Performance Obligations: Airlines must adhere to strict performance and safety standards and availability requirements as outlined in CRAF contracts. Failure to comply could result in penalties or termination of the agreement.

Indemnification and Liability: Airlines may need to carry specific insurance coverage, although risk of loss during CRAF activation is borne by the U.S. Government.

Regulatory Compliance

FAA and DOT Regulations: Airlines must maintain strict compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations to operate commercial aircraft, which also applies to CRAF operations. The DOD has specific rules governing CRAF participation, including aircraft eligibility, crew requirements, and payment rates. The DOD Commercial Airlift Division continues to monitor the fitness of participating airlines, separate from but coordinated with DOT and FAA.

Export Controls: The use of aircraft for military purposes may involve export control regulations, requiring specific licenses or approvals for certain equipment or technology.

National Security and Classified Information

Security Clearances: Airline personnel involved in CRAF operations may require security clearances, which can be time-consuming and costly to obtain and maintain.

Classified Information: Airlines may have access to classified information related to military operations, requiring strict procedures and security measures. Protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access or disclosure is crucial. Cargo may be classified and require special handling and security.

Financial Considerations and Labor Issues

Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA): It is important to be aware of CBAs that may contain provisions related to CRAF participation, impacting crew compensation and working conditions.

Economic Impact and Staffing: Participation in CRAF may impact an airline's overall financial performance, requiring analysis of costs and benefits. Ensuring adequate crew availability for CRAF operations can be challenging, especially during peak travel times.

Aircraft committed to CRAF require four complete crews. Specific legal concerns may vary depending on the airline's size and operations, and the scope of the service. Consulting with legal counsel experienced in aviation and government contracts is essential to address these issues effectively.

Aircraft committed to CRAF require four complete crews. Specific legal concerns may vary depending on the airline's size and operations, and the scope of the service. Consulting with legal counsel experienced in aviation and government contracts is essential to address these issues effectively.

Ultimately, while participating in the CRAF Program does create additional considerations, the benefits far outweigh the cost for commercial passenger and cargo airline participants as demonstrated in the sweeping participation across the industry. After 70 years, the program remains a mutually beneficial partnership between the airline industry and our military.

