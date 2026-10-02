Mowery & Schoenfeld Promotes Seven New Partners

“As we celebrate 30 years as an independent firm, these promotions reflect the next chapter of Mowery & Schoenfeld’s growth,” Managing Partner Jeff Mowery said. “We have always believed that our future depends on developing leaders from within, investing in our people, and building teams who can meet clients’ needs today while guiding them for what comes next. These new partners represent the talent, mindset, and commitment that will help propel our Firm forward.”

Mowery & Schoenfeld’s new partners

Doug DeLara, Assurance Partner, joined the Firm in 2023 withextensive experience in assurance services for a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, technology, agriculture, and nonprofits. Doug also has significant experience with employee benefit plan audits. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on accounting and a Master of Science in accounting from the University of New Hampshire.

Justin Goetz, Tax Partner, joined the Firm’s tax team in 2019 and has since focused on working with private clients and high-net-worth individuals while mentoring members of his team. He has a Bachelor of Science in philosophy from Elmhurst College; a Master of Science in accounting from Benedictine University; and a Master of Science in taxation from DePaul University.

Mark Hallgren, Transaction Advisory Services Partner, joined the Firm in 2018. His expertise is in guiding clients through complex transactions, including manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies and search funds. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Northern Illinois University.

Jim Odegard, Tax Partner, joined Mowery & Schoenfeld in 2021 as an experienced CPA and tax professional. He specializes in federal tax planning and compliance for technology, manufacturing, and professional services companies and their owners. Jim obtained both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Cameron Richey, Client Advisory Services Partner, started as an M&S intern in 2012 while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Northern Illinois University. He first worked in assurance before transitioning to CAS, supporting clients in the construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and nonprofit industries.

TJ Van Derpluym, Tax Partner, had public accounting extensive experience when he joined the Fim in 2025, specializing in transaction advisory, tax diligence, and Subchapter K compliance matters for partnerships and private equity partnerships. TJ earned his Master of Science in taxation from DePaul University and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in professional accountancy from Illinois State University.

Nicole Zambetti, Client Advisory Services Partner, joined the Firm in 2014 as a first-year assurance associate and later transitioned to business advisory and outsourced accounting services in her role on the Client Advisory Services team. She holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Northern Illinois University.