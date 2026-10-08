Keeping Up With The Machines: How Arbitral Institutions Are Responding To AI (Part 2)

The AAA

The AAA has certainly gone the furthest of the three institutions. In November 2025, the AAA launched an AI arbitrator for documents-only construction disputes – a model trained on over 1,500 annotated AAA construction awards. This product operates under its own dedicated rulebook, the AI Led Arbitration rules, which came into effect on 18 February 2026. The key features of the framework include:

Both parties having to opt in – if the respondent declines, the case reverts to standard AAA administration.





The parties' consent is to a preliminary AI decision, which a human arbitrator then reviews, revises, validates and issues as the award.





The AI selects the human arbitrator from the AAA's national roster.





There is no hearing. Parties exchange written submissions on ten-business-day cycles. The AI summarises the claims, evidence and authorities, and the parties are given the opportunity to correct those summaries.

Separately, the AAA-ICDR published general guidance in March 2025 governing arbitrators' use of AI tools. This requires arbitrators to cross-check AI outputs against primary sources, retain complete control over decision-making, keep confidential material out of insecure tools, and disclose the use of generative AI where it materially affects the process or the reasoning.

Most recently, the AAA this month (September 2026) launched its AI Ambassador program. The AI Ambassadors (arbitrators and mediators) are organised into four focus groups and will collaborate to identify emerging legal and professional issues arising from AI and develop practical resources for those in the ADR space. The four working groups will examine: (i) AI evidence and arbitration procedure; (ii) emerging AI disputes; (iii) AI-driven commerce and automated transactions; and (iv) digital assets and algorithmic finance. The topics of these focus groups indicate the issues that are already emerging in practice and how the rules of the AAA in relation to AI may develop in the future.

CIArb

CIArb published its Guideline on the Use of AI in Arbitration in 2025. This contains four parts and two appendices: a template agreement on AI use and a template procedural order.

The substantive provisions can be summarised under three themes:

Accountability: Using an AI tool does not reduce the parties' or the tribunal's responsibility for the output.



Procedural power: The tribunal has the ability to direct AI use as part of its general procedural powers. The tribunal may require a party to disclose the way in which it has used an AI tool where such use may affect the evidence, the outcome of the arbitration, or the discharge of an express duty. However, arbitrators may not regulate the private use of AI by parties so long as the above conditions are met and such use is generally allowed in litigation in the relevant domestic courts. The Guide does not elaborate on what is meant by "private use", though we can infer that a party using AI to manage internal workload, documents and budgets, with appropriate safeguards and supervision, would be beyond the tribunal's reach.



Decision-making: Arbitrators must not relinquish their decision-making responsibilities, must verify AI outputs independently, and must remain responsible for every aspect of the award. Notably, where the tribunal wishes to use AI and the parties disagree, the Guideline provides that the arbitrator should refrain from such use.

Further, the Guideline goes on to define "High-Risk AI Use", which includes use of an AI tool in the proceedings entailing risks such as breach of privacy and confidentiality, the potential materially to undermine the procedural integrity of the arbitration, or the potential to assert a non-human influence on the award. Any engagement in High-Risk AI use is treated with gravity and must promptly be disclosed to the tribunal. Before the tribunal itself undertakes a high-risk use, it must give notice and allow the parties to brief the point.

As discussed in the first article in this series, the CIArb template procedural order may be a useful starting point for parties and tribunals seeking to incorporate AI governance into their proceedings, including in institutions that do not yet have their own AI-specific provisions.

The SCC

The SCC was an early adopter of AI-specific regulations, having published its Guide in October 2024. The Guide provides flexible guidance without imposing specific obligations.

The SCC's approach is distinguished by its connection to legislation. The Guide notes that the EU AI Act classifies AI used by an arbitral tribunal "in researching and interpreting facts and the law and in applying the law to a concrete set of facts" as high-risk. On that basis, the Guide makes four points. The first of these is addressed to all participants, while the remainder appear to be directed to tribunals.