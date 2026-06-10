Addressing Business Complexities In LATAM: How Leaders Can Rethink Litigation Support To Safeguard The Most Value

As commercial relationships and cross-border investments grow more sophisticated across Latin America, complex litigation and arbitration disputes have surged, often involving multiple jurisdictions and legal frameworks.

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Across Latin America, the increasing sophistication of commercial relationships, cross-border investments, and capital structures has driven a corresponding rise in complex litigation and arbitration. These disputes, often involving multiple jurisdictions, currencies, and legal frameworks, require more than traditional legal representation. Many of these disputes arise in the context of stressed, contested, or underperforming investments, where outcomes are closely tied to value preservation and recovery.

Disputes are rarely peripheral and are crucial in restructuring strategies because they shape recoveries, influence negotiations, and determine how value is ultimately allocated among stakeholders. Therefore, the quality and timing of financial analysis underpinning these disputes can have a direct impact on outcomes.

As in the United States, complex litigation matters in Latin America increasingly rely on expert witnesses who can model contractual arrangements, assess whether economic damages exist, and quantify those damages with precision. This includes evaluating lost profits, assessing compliance with contractual obligations, reconstructing financial flows, and supporting valuation disputes. However, unlike more mature markets, the availability of qualified, independent financial advisors with deep litigation support expertise remains limited across the region, particularly those able to operate credibly in high-stakes, cross-border business matters.

Disputes Drive Value in Complex Situations

Whether through enforcement of contractual rights, recovery of damages, or resolution of competing claims, outcomes often depend on the robustness of the underlying financial analysis.

The gap is particularly evident in cases requiring a combination of technical financial modeling and strategic coordination with legal counsel. Without early and rigorous expert involvement, stakeholders risk mispricing claims, advancing positions that cannot be substantiated, or failing to fully capture value embedded in complex contractual arrangements. Effective litigation support requires professionals who can:

Work alongside attorneys to develop a coherent and defensible damages theory

Build robust analytical models to quantify damages, contractual cash flows, and financial commitments

Translate complex financial findings into clear, persuasive narratives for judges and arbitral tribunals

Serve as credible expert witnesses under cross-examination.

Latin America presents additional layers of complexity. Disputes frequently involve contracts governed by a mix of legal regimes, such as New York or Delaware law for financing agreements, combined with local law for collateral packages. Moreover, documentation may exist in multiple languages, primarily Spanish, Portuguese, and English. Navigating these factors requires teams that can operate seamlessly across jurisdictions while also understanding local business practices and market dynamics.

Evolving Arbitration Standards Raise the Bar

Recent trends in arbitration further reinforce the importance of high-quality expert support, and by extension, for the stakeholders who rely on them. Early involvement of financial experts is increasingly recognized as critical, allowing parties to identify evidentiary gaps and alignment of the damages theory before key procedural deadlines.

At the same time, tribunals have become less tolerant of speculative or unsupported claims. Methodological rigor, particularly in “but-for” analyses comparing actual performance against a hypothetical scenario absent the alleged harm, is now expected. Additionally, practices such as concurrent expert testimony (“hot-tubbing”) place a premium on clarity, independence, and the ability to defend assumptions in real time.

These developments have direct implications for value. Weak or poorly supported analyses are more likely to be challenged, discounted, or dismissed, potentially undermining recoveries or negotiating positions.

Integrated and Independent Expertise is Essential

Another notable evolution is the growing preference for integrated experts, namely professionals or teams combining financial analysis with deep industry knowledge. In industries such as energy, infrastructure, telecom, and natural resources, understanding operational realities is critical to constructing credible models and selecting appropriate comparables.

Without this perspective, analyses risk being disconnected from market realities, reducing their effectiveness in contested settings.

In complex, multi-party disputes, the need for independent, non-conflicted advisors is paramount, particularly in distressed or restructuring scenarios, and conflicts of interest can limit the pool of available advisors. Stakeholders require objective analyses that can withstand scrutiny from opposing experts, tribunals, and regulators alike.

A Market Gap with Real Consequences

Firms with experience across both US and Latin American disputes are increasingly well positioned to address these challenges. In particular, teams that combine cross-border expertise, bilingual capabilities, and sector-specific knowledge are better equipped to support complex matters spanning multiple jurisdictions.

As disputes in Latin America continue to grow in scale and complexity, the role in shaping restructuring outcomes and value realization of sophisticated, independent financial experts will become increasingly central to achieving successful outcomes. The ability to combine analytical rigor, industry expertise, multi-jurisdictional capabilities, and clear communication is no longer a differentiator, it is a necessity for stakeholders seeking to protect and maximize value in complex, contested situations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.