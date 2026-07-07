Corporate Disputes Feature: How Valuation Shapes High-Stakes Litigation

Explore Ankura's latest insights spanning corporate disputes, data center development, tariff litigation, cybersecurity threats, and healthcare transactions. Discover how valuation expertise shapes high-stakes litigation outcomes, technical due diligence de-risks major infrastructure investments, and evolving malware campaigns challenge organizational security postures.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

Article Insights

John Rollins’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: in United States

Valuation has become a defining factor in high-stakes litigation, shaping outcomes on solvency, damages, and recovery. In this expert discussion, leading practitioners explore how financial, legal, and commercial perspectives collide, and what makes valuation evidence credible in court.

Read the full article to understand why valuation is now central to winning complex disputes.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.