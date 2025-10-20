ARTICLE
20 October 2025

Inside The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (Podcast)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy interviews Robert Stephen, registrar of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), about the Centre's growth, internationalization and recent innovations.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
James P. Duffy IV
James P. Duffy IV’s articles from Bracewell are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in United States
Bracewell are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Consumer Protection and Tax topic(s)

1693564a.jpg

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy interviews Robert Stephen, registrar of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), about the Centre's growth, internationalization and recent innovations. They discuss DIAC's expanding caseload, its increasingly global profile, the 2022 rules overhaul and new features like expedited and emergency arbitration. Stephen also previews DIAC's upcoming 2025 digital case management system, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility for users worldwide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James P. Duffy IV
James P. Duffy IV
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More