Inside The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (Podcast)

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy interviews Robert Stephen, registrar of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), about the Centre's growth, internationalization and recent innovations. They discuss DIAC's expanding caseload, its increasingly global profile, the 2022 rules overhaul and new features like expedited and emergency arbitration. Stephen also previews DIAC's upcoming 2025 digital case management system, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility for users worldwide.

