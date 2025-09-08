The LCIA With Kevin Nash: The Present And The Future (Podcast)

self

Episode Summary

In this episode, J.P. Duffy speaks with Kevin Nash, director general of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), about the institution's recent successes and future direction. Kevin offers insight on LCIA's global caseload, trends in arbitration users and industry and the institution's commitment to innovation and maintaining its legacy of excellence. The conversation also looks ahead to LCIA's role in shaping arbitration standards, digitalization and the growing influence of regions like Africa in international arbitration.

Episode Highlights

[8:08] LCIA's 2024 Caseload Report: Kevin explains that the LCIA had a standout year in 2024, registering 318 new arbitrations. He emphasizes that 95 percent of these cases involved international parties from 101 different jurisdictions, underscoring both the global scope of the institution and its reach beyond English parties.

[12:27] Sanctions and Payments: The LCIA's general license allows payments to arbitrators and the institution even in cases involving sanctioned parties, which helps avoid the long delays that often plague other forums.

[14:40] Rise of African Parties in Arbitration: Kevin highlights a landmark development in arbitration: For the first time, African parties outnumbered British parties at the LCIA. He points to Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana as the leading jurisdictions driving this growth.

[19:10] Industry Trends and Emerging Sectors: The industries that currently dominate LCIA's caseload include transport, banking, energy, construction and technology. Kevin identifies emerging sectors such as AI, digital infrastructure, life sciences and ESG disputes as areas where LCIA expects significant future growth.

[29:54] Future Outlook of the LCIA: J.P. and Kevin discuss the potential positioning of the LCIA as the global standard-setter in arbitration, particularly through leadership in ethics, digital processes and AI integration.