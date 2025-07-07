Mackenzie Wallace On How Dispute Resolution Helps Health Systems Recover Revenue

In a recent Healthcare Risk Management article, health care partner Mackenzie Wallace discussed how strategic dispute resolution and effective litigation can control legal costs for hospital and health systems. She emphasized that these approaches not only manage expenses but also help organizations recover revenue.

For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.

In a recent Healthcare Risk Management article, health care partner Mackenzie Wallace discussed how strategic dispute resolution and effective litigation can control legal costs for hospital and health systems. She emphasized that these approaches not only manage expenses but also help organizations recover revenue.

Mackenzie explained that a smart legal strategy involves approaching disputes with payers and physicians through appropriate procedural and contractual lenses. She offered two key examples that can make a tangible difference: managed care litigation against payers and crafting robust dispute resolution procedures.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.