Navigating Construction Disputes In The Energy Sector: Insights From Mehak Oberoi (Podcast)

self

Mehak Oberoi, Legal Head/General Counsel for GE Vernova, Hydro Power, joins Niyati Ahuja to discuss the importance of lawyers understanding business needs and the intricacies of construction disputes, emphasizing the importance of claim avoidance and the challenge of finding the right arbitrators for a case. The conversation covers top tips for minimizing risks during the construction phase, including detailed briefings and early involvement of project managers, before discussing the impact of technology on dispute resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.