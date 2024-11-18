ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Navigating Construction Disputes In The Energy Sector: Insights From Mehak Oberoi (Podcast)

RS
Reed Smith

Contributor

Reed Smith logo
Explore Firm Details
Mehak Oberoi, Legal Head/General Counsel for GE Vernova, Hydro Power, joins Niyati Ahuja to discuss the importance of lawyers understanding business needs and the intricacies of construction disputes...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Niyati Ahuja
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Mehak Oberoi, Legal Head/General Counsel for GE Vernova, Hydro Power, joins Niyati Ahuja to discuss the importance of lawyers understanding business needs and the intricacies of construction disputes, emphasizing the importance of claim avoidance and the challenge of finding the right arbitrators for a case. The conversation covers top tips for minimizing risks during the construction phase, including detailed briefings and early involvement of project managers, before discussing the impact of technology on dispute resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Niyati Ahuja
Niyati Ahuja
Person photo placeholder
Mehak Oberoi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More