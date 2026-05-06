Consolidation: Making The Case For Strategic M&A In EU Industrials

The calculus for consolidation deals among European industrials companies is shifting, with the EU Commission under political pressure to relax regulatory constraints on growth at the same time as it looks to address existing concerns about concentration in the sector. All this comes as Europe’s industrial powerhouses confront a challenging market outlook shaped by weak demand, high energy costs, and tough import competition.

This analysis sets out the key considerations for boards conducting strategic reviews to decide whether and how to pursue consolidation via acquisitions, joint ventures or carve-outs. This memo forms part of a series examining critical legal and regulatory decision points, opportunities, and risks facing leaders in an increasingly uncertain global business environment.