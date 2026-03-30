Is Any Deal Safe From Review In The EU? Implications Of The “Towercast” Judgment (Podcast)

M&A deals affecting the EU that fall outside standard merger control thresholds may still be subject to review under general competition law—but how does that work? In this episode, Axinn partner James Hunsberger and co-host Matthew Hall (McGuireWoods) explore the implications of the European Court of Justice’s 2023 “Towercast” judgment with guest Frédéric Manin (Advant Altana).
Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
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