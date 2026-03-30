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30 March 2026

Is Any Deal Safe From Review In The EU? Implications Of The “Towercast” Judgment (Podcast)

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Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

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M&A deals affecting the EU that fall outside standard merger control thresholds may still be subject to review under general competition law—but how does that work? In this episode, Axinn partner James Hunsberger and co-host Matthew Hall (McGuireWoods) explore the implications of the European Court of Justice’s 2023 “Towercast” judgment with guest Frédéric Manin (Advant Altana).
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
James K. Hunsberger

M&A deals affecting the EU that fall outside standard merger control thresholds may still be subject to review under general competition law—but how does that work? In this episode, Axinn partner James Hunsberger and co-host Matthew Hall (McGuireWoods) explore the implications of the European Court of Justice’s 2023 “Towercast” judgment with guest Frédéric Manin (Advant Altana).

Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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James K. Hunsberger
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