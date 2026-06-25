What’s The Role Of Communications Strategy In M&A? How Public Affairs Impacts Antitrust (Video)

- within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Chemicals and Retail & Leisure industries
Recently, the role of lobbying in M&A has become the talk of the antitrust bar in current administrations in the U.S. and in other jurisdictions. But what about the related discipline of public affairs? Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins Nat Wood, Managing Director of Rational 360, a strategic communications, public affairs, and crisis management firm, and Puja Patel to discuss what’s involved in crafting a public affairs strategy to support an M&A deal and how the playbook is changing in the current administration. Listen to this episode if you want to learn more about the tools of the trade for strategic communications in merger advocacy.
Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
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