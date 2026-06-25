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25 June 2026

What’s The Role Of Communications Strategy In M&A? How Public Affairs Impacts Antitrust (Video)

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How are public affairs strategies reshaping merger advocacy in today's regulatory environment? Managing Partner Jeny Maier and Nat Wood from Rational 360 explore the evolving playbook for strategic communications in M&A deals, examining how lobbying and public affairs intersect with antitrust considerations under current administrations.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier’s articles from Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider are most popular:
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Recently, the role of lobbying in M&A has become the talk of the antitrust bar in current administrations in the U.S. and in other jurisdictions. But what about the related discipline of public affairs? Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins Nat Wood, Managing Director of Rational 360, a strategic communications, public affairs, and crisis management firm, and Puja Patel to discuss what’s involved in crafting a public affairs strategy to support an M&A deal and how the playbook is changing in the current administration. Listen to this episode if you want to learn more about the tools of the trade for strategic communications in merger advocacy.

Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jeny M. Maier
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