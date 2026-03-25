HSR In Turmoil: Back To The Old Form, At Least For Now

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On March 19, 2026, the Fifth Circuit denied the FTC’s motion to stay a lower court’s February decision vacating the new HSR form and rules.

As a result, the FTC immediately said it would be accepting the old, less burdensome, form going forward, while recognizing that the agencies continue to wield significant investigatory tools beyond the filing itself At least for the time being, the new form will continue to be accepted too. The FTC will be updating its website with the old form and rules shortly.

The Agency has not announced if it will continue to appeal the lower court’s ruling or re-start the process to develop a different new form. So, the merits appeal remains pending at the Fifth Circuit, meaning the litigation is far from over. A future appellate decision could reinstate the expanded form, require further rulemaking, or affirm the vacatur. For now, however, the legal baseline has reverted to the pre‑2025 HSR regime.

A Sweeping Rulemaking Meets Strong Opposition

In early 2025, the Federal Trade Commission undertook the most ambitious redesign of the Hart‑Scott‑Rodino premerger notification form since the statute was passed in 1976. The dramatically expanded filing framework required parties to submit far more information at the outset of the merger‑review process. The revised form demanded narrative descriptions of competitive dynamics, deeper maps of ownership and governance, detailed horizontal and vertical overlap disclosures, and, often, the submission of certain ordinary‑course business documents never previously required. The stated goal was to help the FTC and the Department of Justice identify problematic deals earlier and reduce friction later in investigations.

The business community was not persuaded. Trade associations, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, argued that the new rule imposed crushing burdens on companies, with compliance costs soaring and preparation time roughly tripling. Many pointed out that the vast majority of HSR filings do not trigger substantial investigations, yet all filers would bear the heightened costs regardless of competitive risk. Even before the rule took effect in February 2025, these groups filed suit in the Eastern District of Texas, claiming the agency had exceeded its statutory authority and failed to justify the new demands.

Their challenge succeeded—at least initially. On February 12, 2026, Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle vacated the rule in its entirety. He found that the agency had not shown the new requirements were “necessary and appropriate” under the HSR Act and had failed to meaningfully weigh costs and benefits as required by the Administrative Procedure Act. The court also found the rule arbitrary and capricious—the FTC failed to show that the rule’s benefits “bear a rational relationship” to its costs. The ruling emphasized that the FTC could not identify even one past transaction that the expanded form would have flagged but the old form would have missed, while acknowledging the enormous cost imposed on every filer. For the court, the disconnect between burden and proven benefit was fatal.

Procedural Whiplash: From Vacatur to Revival

Though the district court vacated the rule, it paused its own order for seven days to allow the FTC to seek appellate relief. The agency scrambled to preserve the status quo. It asked the district court for a stay pending appeal; that request was denied. It then immediately appealed to the Fifth Circuit, filing both an emergency motion for a stay and a separate, narrower request for a short administrative pause.

The Fifth Circuit moved faster than many anticipated. On February 19, 2026—one day before the district court’s stay was set to expire—the appellate court issued an administrative stay of the vacatur “until further order.” The effect was simple but consequential: the 2025 HSR form, despite the district court’s ruling, remained in force. The FTC’s own Premerger Notification Office quickly announced that filers must continue to use the new form while the appeal proceeds.

The court simultaneously set an expedited briefing schedule, requiring the appellees’ response by February 23 and the FTC’s reply by February 26. On March 19, the court issued a brief per curiam opinion denying the stay. Within hours, the FTC announced on its website that the pre-February 2025 form would be accepted immediately, although filers could also continue using the new form. The FTC expects to further update its website with the old form and rules very soon.

A Landscape of Uncertainty for Dealmakers

Even under the old form, the FTC and DOJ retain broad discretion to request voluntary information during the waiting period.

In practice, the reversion to the legacy form could accelerate back‑end inquiries, replacing formal up‑front requirements with more piecemeal requests. Some of the same burdens—though more targeted—may reappear through this alternate channel. Filers should not assume a lighter overall enforcement posture. Even under the legacy form, the FTC and DOJ retain broad authority to issue voluntary access letters, requests for additional information during the waiting period, and—where warranted—second requests. Some of the information previously required up front may now be sought on a more targeted, transaction‑specific basis.

Most transactions can once again be filed without extensive narratives and expanded document production. Ordinary‑course documents and detailed competitive analyses are no longer categorically required at filing. And parties that have already invested substantial effort in preparing a 2025‑form filing may elect to submit it voluntarily, particularly if they anticipate close agency scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the litigation has no bearing on HSR thresholds, reportability tests, or statutory waiting periods. Those components of the regime remain intact regardless of how the Fifth Circuit ultimately rules.

Notably, several commentators have observed that even within the Commission there were early signs of discomfort with aspects of the overhaul. That opens the possibility that, regardless of how the litigation unfolds, the agency might revisit the form, adjusting or abandoning the most contentious requirements while preserving elements it views as essential; however, doing so would take some time to ensure that any other new form would not meet the same fate as the prior one

In the world of merger control, the only certainty right now is that nothing is settled—and the finish line may move again before anyone reaches it.

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