Antitrust Authorities Target Both Exploitative And Exclusionary Abuses Of Dominance

In Europe, abuse of dominance fine volumes stayed steady in 2025 as antitrust authorities imposed financial penalties and crafted tailored commitments to remedy concerns. Globally, there was continued scrutiny of Big Tech.

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In Europe, abuse of dominance fine volumes stayed steady in 2025 as antitrust authorities imposed financial penalties and crafted tailored commitments to remedy concerns. Globally, there was continued scrutiny of Big Tech.

Notably, in digital markets, there appeared to be a shift in focus from pure exclusionary cases towards exploitative cases, together with complementary enforcement under the antitrust and digital markets regimes. This trend was particularly strong in the EU.

Regional abuse of dominance fine comparison (2023-2025)

European Commission (EC): The EC recorded the highest volume of fines for abuse of dominance of any antitrust authority. However, this was driven by one decision: a USD3.3 billion fine on Google for alleged self-preferencing in the adtech market—further details are set out below. The EC also publicly consulted on draft guidelines on exclusionary abuses in 2024, which are set for adoption in Q1/Q2 2026.

EU member states: EU member states were also active enforcers of abuse of dominance violations. The Italian antitrust authority (AGCM), for example, fined Ryanair USD289.1 million for "an elaborate strategy" that hindered travel agencies' ability to purchase Ryanair flights on its website when combined with flights operated by other carriers and/or additional tourism and insurance services.

UK: For the third year running, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) did not impose a fine for abuse of dominance. During 2025, we saw a shift in focus towards enforcement of Big Tech under the UK's new digital markets regime (see our discussion below) and a move to wrap cases up with commitments (see Beyond fines, soft enforcement rises).

U.S.: In the U.S., while no fines were imposed, the U.S. antitrust agencies, together with state attorneys general, were involved in significant ongoing cases before the courts, especially in the technology sector. In April 2025, Google was found liable for abusing its monopoly power in the adtech market, a case with a similar theory of harm to the EC decision mentioned above. The outcome of the U.S. remedies trial is expected in 2026. In November 2025, a U.S. federal judge found that Meta did not have monopoly power in the market for social networking services in a monopolization lawsuit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC has appealed.

Americas (excl. U.S.): The largest fine in the Americas was a USD1.2m fine imposed by the Chilean antitrust authority on WOM, a mobile telephony and broadband company. WOM was found liable for charging excessive prices that lacked objective justification in the market for the termination of Application-to-Person SMS messaging on its own network.

APAC: Abuse of dominance fine volumes within APAC declined for the fourth consecutive year. However, there was a notable case in South Korea: a court fined Naver USD140,000 (the maximum criminal penalty for abusing market dominance) for using exclusionary contract terms to block a rival in the online real estate information sector from accessing essential property listing data.

Antitrust authorities scrutinize exploitative and exclusionary abuse of dominance in tech sector

Linsey McCallum, deputy director-general for antitrust at the EC, said in a December 2025 conference that the authority would address the challenges of modern digital markets by probing both exclusionary and exploitative abuses of dominance. She described a "pivot" from focusing purely on behavior that excludes competitors from the market, such as self-preferencing, bundling, exclusive dealing, and refusal to supply, to also enforcing against exploitative conduct, where businesses dealing with dominant firms and ultimately consumers are harmed by the imposition of unfair terms.

Consistent with this statement, notable investigations into exploitative conduct in the tech sector were opened by EU authorities in 2025:

An EC investigation into whether Google is imposing "unfair terms and conditions" on publishers and content creators, or granting itself privileged access to such content, including by using their content to provide generative AI-powered services and train its generative AI models without appropriate compensation.

EC, Italian, and Brazilian investigations into whether Meta's new policy prohibiting third-party AI providers from using a tool allowing businesses to communicate with customers via WhatsApp may be an abuse of dominance. In Italy, an interim order requiring Meta to suspend the introduction of the new policy in the country came into force in January 2026 and, in a rare move, the EC announced that it intends to impose similar interim measures. However, in Brazil in January 2026, Meta won an appeal to suspend a temporary injunction on its new contractual terms. A preventative measure requiring Meta to suspend its new terms has been upheld in Brazil.

Notwithstanding the above, the largest antitrust fine of the year (USD3.3 billion) was imposed on Google for alleged exclusionary conduct: favoring its own online display adtech services. It is the second largest individual antitrust fine ever imposed by the EC.

Even more notably, in addition to the fine, the EC ordered Google to bring the alleged self-preferencing practices to an end and to address alleged inherent conflicts of interest along the adtech supply chain. Google has appealed the decision.

The EC also wrapped up another exclusionary conduct case in 2025, accepting commitments offered by Microsoft to address concerns that it had abusively tied its cloud‑based communication and collaboration product Teams to its popular productivity applications—see Beyond fines, soft enforcement rises for more information on this and other abuse of dominance commitment decisions.

It will be interesting to see whether the EC's announced shift towards looking at exploitative conduct in the tech sector translates into increased enforcement against this conduct, both in Europe and elsewhere.

When considering potential exploitative abuses, regulators will need to balance the desire for enforcement against concerns that doing so could constitute an "overreach" of the antitrust rules, for example, where the imposition of unfair terms and conditions could be considered more appropriate for enforcement under consumer protection legislation. Courts will also need to make this assessment— see Private damages activity continues to escalate across key jurisdictions which describes how private enforcement increasingly focuses on harms linked to digital market power.

Digital markets and antitrust regulation: different approaches, same goal?

The cases described above illustrate how antitrust authorities will continue to utilize antitrust legislation to scrutinize Big Tech in parallel with enforcement under ex ante digital markets regimes. However, the EC and the UK CMA appear to be adopting slightly different approaches to this parallel enforcement. The EC's deputy director-general for antitrust, Linsey McCallum, has emphasized the utility of antitrust probes to capture conduct not covered by specific sector regulation, including novel conduct in new markets where a comprehensive assessment is required. By contrast, in 2024, we saw the CMA close antitrust investigations in favor of using potentially faster tools under its new digital regulation powers, with no abuse of dominance decisions issued in 2025.

In addition, many initiatives to introduce new ex ante regimes around the globe have slowed in response to geopolitical tensions.

Despite the new UK digital markets regime coming into force at the beginning of 2025, the CMA has so far only made three "strategic market status" designations: Google in general search and search advertising services, and Apple and Google in mobile platforms. It has consulted on conduct requirements in relation to search and a package of commitments relating to app store processes. In its draft annual plan 2026 to 2027, the CMA stated that it wishes to foster a reputation for a "purposeful and pragmatic" approach in digital markets.

However, the EC has continued to take significant enforcement action under the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2025. It fined Apple USD565.2m for allegedly breaching its anti-steering obligation and Meta USD226.1m for allegedly failing to give consumers the choice of a service that uses less of their personal data but is otherwise equivalent to the "personalised ads" service—both firms are appealing.

The EC also opened specification proceedings to clarify measures required for effective compliance.

In addition, the German antitrust authority has continued to enforce its tech-specific antitrust provisions including Section 19a GWB, the German functional equivalent of the DMA. In February 2026, it prohibited Amazon from applying so-called price control mechanisms on the German Amazon Marketplace and, for the first time, ordered the disgorgement of USD66.7m in economic benefits.

Against a background of ongoing U.S. criticism of the EU's enforcement actions (against U.S. Big Tech companies), EC competition commissioner Teresa Ribera has noted that the EU has a constitutional obligation to ensure Big Tech gatekeepers do not distort competition in the EU. Meanwhile, some contributors to a consultation on the DMA have called for it to be strengthened and expanded, in particular in relation to AI and cloud services.

Forms of abuse of dominance

Authorities grapple with two legal concepts at odds: discrimination and privacy protection

2025 saw multiple abuse of dominance decisions involving a variety of forms of abuse, including discrimination, refusal to supply, tying, excessive pricing, and predatory pricing.

One case brought to the fore the intersection between discriminatory treatment and the legitimate aim of privacy protection.

The French antitrust authority (FCA) fined Apple USD169.6m for abusively applying different privacy conditions in the iOS environment to its own apps and third-party apps. Under Apple's App Tracking Transparency Framework (ATTF), third-party app developers had to secure additional user consent, via multiple consent pop-ups, before collecting certain categories of data for advertising purposes. After consulting with the French data protection authority (CNIL), the FCA concluded that the ATTF was "not necessary" and an "artificially complex" means of protecting privacy.

The FCA noted that "competition law and the right to privacy are not mutually exclusive, but both aim to guarantee a fair and transparent market that safeguards consumer interests and well-being."

Antitrust authorities continue to identify novel types of abuse

Despite the historically high threshold for finding an infringement, abuse of dominance has been and continues to be used as a versatile tool by antitrust authorities. As demonstrated by 45% of decisions falling under the "Other" umbrella, new theories of harm have surfaced as markets and conduct have evolved. Some are no longer neatly classifiable.

In our 2024 report, for example, we noted increasing enforcement against "disparagement" abuses in the pharmaceutical sector. This continued in 2025 with the EC launching a new investigation in the vaccine sector and the CMA accepting commitments from Vifor to correct misleading communications—see Consumer and policy objectives underpin enforcement in key sectors.

Novel developments in 2025 included the EC opening an investigation into Red Bull for potential abusive category management arrangements. The authority is looking at whether the company misused its "category captain" position to restrict competition from energy drinks larger than 250ml in the "off-trade" channel, i.e., sale points where the drinks are purchased for consumption elsewhere.

The crackdown on abuse of dominance violations also extended to supporting the green transition, with companies fined for allegedly imposing exclusivity provisions that impacted the production and use of lightweight, biodegradable bags.

Review of below-threshold mergers puts M&A on notice

A standout development of interest in 2025 was the use of abuse of dominance tools to review mergers that fell below merger control thresholds in accordance with the European Court of Justice (ECJ)'s landmark 2023 Towercast ruling. In Towercast, the ECJ held that EU member state antitrust authorities can use abuse of dominance rules to assess unnotified deals falling below national merger control thresholds.

The FCA fined Doctolib USD5.3m for abusing its dominant position in the markets for online medical appointment booking services and remote medical consultation technology solutions, including a symbolic USD56,520 for abusing its position in the context of its acquisition of a competitor in a below-threshold deal. The fine on Doctolib marks the first time that the FCA has sanctioned a company under EU and French abuse of dominance laws for a below-threshold merger. Doctolib is appealing the decision.

The Belgian Competition Authority has followed suit. In late 2025, it opened an investigation into Live Nation's acquisition of the Pukkelpop music festival, which did not meet the Belgian or EU merger control thresholds. The authority's investigation will primarily assess the potential effects of the transaction on competition in the organization of music festivals in Belgium in accordance with the rules prohibiting anticompetitive agreements and abuse of a dominant position.

Our 2026 report on global trends in merger control enforcement explains further about how EU member states are seeking to review below threshold deals.

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