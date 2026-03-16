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16 March 2026

Regional Snapshots For Antitrust Enforcement Fines In 2025

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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This section presents a series of visual snapshots illustrating how antitrust enforcement fines were distributed across Europe, APAC, and the Americas in 2025. The analysis highlights notable regional differences in enforcement priorities and identifies the types of conduct most commonly penalised by competition authorities in each jurisdiction.
Worldwide Antitrust/Competition Law
Thomas Masterman,Imogen Carr,Emily Bourne
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A visual breakdown of the geographical trends in antitrust enforcement fines around the world.

This section presents a series of visual snapshots illustrating how antitrust enforcement fines were distributed across Europe, APAC, and the Americas in 2025. The analysis highlights notable regional differences in enforcement priorities and identifies the types of conduct most commonly penalised by competition authorities in each jurisdiction.

Europe

At the country level, antitrust enforcement fines in Europe were USD2.5 billion, an increase from 2024.

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The chart below breaks down European antitrust fines by conduct type for the last three years, showing a comparison between cartel, non-cartel and abuse of dominance fines imposed.

1759084b.jpg

This series of charts examines the behaviors driving enforcement in Europe, highlighting which types of conduct accounted for the largest share of penalties in 2025.

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Americas

Antitrust enforcement fines in the Americas were USD66.7 million, a decrease from 2024.

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The chart below breaks down the Americas antitrust fines by conduct type for the last three years, showing a comparison between cartel, non-cartel and abuse of dominance enforcement

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This series of charts examines the behaviors driving enforcement in the Americas, highlighting which types of conduct accounted for the largest share of penalties in 2025.

1759084i.jpg 1759084j.jpg 1759084k.jpg

APAC

Antitrust enforcement fines in APAC were USD344.2m, an increase from 2024.

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The chart below breaks down APAC antitrust fines by conduct type for the last three years, showing a comparison between cartel, non-cartel and abuse of dominance enforcement

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas Masterman
Thomas Masterman
Photo of Imogen Carr
Imogen Carr
Photo of Laura Harvey
Laura Harvey
Photo of Emily Bourne
Emily Bourne
Photo of Anudeep Bhattacharyya
Anudeep Bhattacharyya
Photo of Adithya Menon
Adithya Menon
Photo of Kaan Dal
Kaan Dal
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