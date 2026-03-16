Regional Snapshots For Antitrust Enforcement Fines In 2025

This section presents a series of visual snapshots illustrating how antitrust enforcement fines were distributed across Europe, APAC, and the Americas in 2025. The analysis highlights notable regional differences in enforcement priorities and identifies the types of conduct most commonly penalised by competition authorities in each jurisdiction.

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A visual breakdown of the geographical trends in antitrust enforcement fines around the world.

This section presents a series of visual snapshots illustrating how antitrust enforcement fines were distributed across Europe, APAC, and the Americas in 2025. The analysis highlights notable regional differences in enforcement priorities and identifies the types of conduct most commonly penalised by competition authorities in each jurisdiction.

Europe

At the country level, antitrust enforcement fines in Europe were USD2.5 billion, an increase from 2024.

The chart below breaks down European antitrust fines by conduct type for the last three years, showing a comparison between cartel, non-cartel and abuse of dominance fines imposed.

This series of charts examines the behaviors driving enforcement in Europe, highlighting which types of conduct accounted for the largest share of penalties in 2025.

Americas

Antitrust enforcement fines in the Americas were USD66.7 million, a decrease from 2024.

The chart below breaks down the Americas antitrust fines by conduct type for the last three years, showing a comparison between cartel, non-cartel and abuse of dominance enforcement

This series of charts examines the behaviors driving enforcement in the Americas, highlighting which types of conduct accounted for the largest share of penalties in 2025.

APAC

Antitrust enforcement fines in APAC were USD344.2m, an increase from 2024.

The chart below breaks down APAC antitrust fines by conduct type for the last three years, showing a comparison between cartel, non-cartel and abuse of dominance enforcement

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