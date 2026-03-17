Senate Democrats Introduce Sweeping Meatpacking Industry Legislation With Significant Antitrust Implications

If enacted, the bill would dramatically remake the beef, pork and poultry industries in the United States through formulaic intervention by the Federal Trade Commission.

On March 5, 2026, Senate Democrats introduced legislation that would fundamentally restructure the U.S. meatpacking industry. The Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act proposes mandatory divestitures, cross-protein operation bans, foreign ownership restrictions and new limitations on vertical supply relationships—changes that could affect virtually every major player in the sector.

Overview

If enacted, the bill would dramatically remake the beef, pork and poultry industries in the United States through formulaic intervention by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The bill would also transfer decision-making authority away from the federal antitrust agencies by instituting a "congressional disapproval procedure" for certain divestiture determinations initially delegated to the FTC.

The bill is premised on a number of Senate findings, including that (1) the "meatpacking industry in the United States is highly concentrated, with a small number of firms controlling a dominant share of beef, chicken, and pork slaughtering and processing," (2) "extreme concentration" has "resulted in diminished bargaining power for independent producers, increased vulnerability to unfair and discriminatory practices, and reduced economic viability for rural communities," and (3) "[c]onsumers are paying more for meat."

FTC Authority and "Covered" Entity Designations

As currently drafted, the bill would require the FTC to decide how big a U.S. meatpacker needs to be to be "covered" or subject to certain requirements of the proposed law. The FTC would also be required to determine which foreign-owned entities—besides JBS S.A., which has already been designated as "covered"—will be subject to special prohibitions on ownership.

A covered U.S. meatpacker would only be allowed to operate in one line of protein—beef, pork or chicken. Acquisitions of assets in another line of protein would be forbidden, and the FTC would be empowered to order divestitures to retroactively remedy existing violations of the prohibition. The bill does not discuss the theory of harm associated with firms participating in multiple markets.

Mandatory Divestitures in the Beef Market

In the beef market, the FTC would also be required to order divestitures if a national or regional beef market meets certain concentration thresholds or if any enterprise amasses a market share of 30 percent or more. The proposed bill leaves little discretion to structure remedies in the first instance to the FTC, requiring it to order the divestiture of the largest entity's largest plant in any region over the concentration thresholds. The FTC may use its discretion to otherwise structure a remedy if the FTC is "unable" to follow the prescribed process.

Vertical Contract Limitations

The bill also takes aim at long-term vertical contracts between beef meatpackers and feedlots that "can be functionally equivalent to ownership," prohibiting a meatpacker from slaughtering more than 10 percent of the cattle produced by any single covered feedlot. If adopted, this provision of the bill would also likely lead to a significant reshuffling of relationships and past practices.

Foreign Ownership Prohibitions

The bill would also prohibit covered foreign-controlled meatpacking enterprises from operating in interstate commerce in the United States, requiring those companies to divest current holdings. Although the bill mentions both JBS S.A. and Smithfield Foods as foreign-owned entities, it only specifically identifies JBS S.A. and its affiliates as a "covered foreign-controlled meatpacking enterprise" and has left the door open for the FTC to identify additional entities that fall under the definition. The FTC would also be required, within 180 days, to study and report on the business practices, financing, ownership structures and competitive effects of all foreign-controlled entities with significant meatpacking and related operations in the United States.

Retail Pricing and FTC Enforcement

The bill also finds that unfair and unjustly discriminatory pricing at the retail level disadvantages certain retailers and the communities they serve, noting that the FTC's existing authority under Section 5 of the FTC Act and Section 406 of the Packers and Stockyards Act can be used to address these issues. The FTC will additionally be required to report to Congress on its activities under these authorities.

Small Business Assistance

Finally, the bill empowers the Small Business Administration to assist farmers' cooperatives and small businesses with acquiring or operating facilities divested under the proposed law.

Practical Takeaways

While the bill's path to enactment remains uncertain, companies operating in the meatpacking and related agricultural sectors should take proactive steps now to assess their exposure and prepare for potential regulatory changes.

Assess Current Operations

Meatpacking companies operating across multiple protein lines (beef, pork and poultry) should evaluate their current business structures and consider potential exposure to forced divestiture requirements if the bill advances.

Review Market Share and Regional Concentration

Beef market participants should analyze their market share positions, particularly in regional markets, given the bill's automatic divestiture triggers market share and specified concentration thresholds at 30 percent.

Evaluate Vertical Relationships

Meatpackers with long-term supply agreements with feedlots should review these arrangements in light of the proposed 10 percent cap on cattle slaughtered from any single covered feedlot.

Foreign Ownership Considerations

Foreign-controlled entities with U.S. meatpacking operations should closely monitor FTC designations and prepare for potential compliance obligations or divestiture requirements.

Monitor Legislative Developments

Given the significant structural changes contemplated by the bill, all stakeholders in the meatpacking supply chain—including producers, processors, retailers and investors—should monitor the bill's progress and engage with policymakers as appropriate.

Conclusion

The Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act represents a significant departure from traditional antitrust enforcement approaches, proposing structural remedies and market interventions that would fundamentally reshape the U.S. meatpacking industry. By mandating divestitures based on concentration thresholds, prohibiting cross-protein operations, limiting vertical relationships, and targeting foreign-owned enterprises, the bill reflects a legislative willingness to address perceived competition concerns through direct market restructuring rather than case-by-case enforcement. Whether or not the bill advances, it signals continued congressional attention to competition issues in agricultural markets and may inform future regulatory and enforcement priorities.

Companies in in the meatpacking industry should actively monitor this legislation and consult with experienced antitrust counsel to assess their exposure, develop response strategies, and engage with policymakers.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Sean P. McConnell, Katherine Speegle, any of the attorneys in our Antitrust and Competition Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

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