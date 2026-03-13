Homebuilders In The Crosshairs: Preparing For Possible DOJ Antitrust Scrutiny

Federal officials are reportedly considering an antitrust review of major U.S. homebuilders, particularly around how competitors share information through groups like the Leading Builders of America. The Department of Justice has not yet confirmed a formal investigation, but the discussion highlights risks that extend well beyond the largest national builders.

The size and visibility of large builders make them more likely to attract regulatory attention, particularly when housing affordability has become a major political issue. Policymakers are under pressure to examine whether industry practices, or market structure more broadly, are contributing to supply constraints that make housing less affordable.

But for developers of all sizes, this is a reminder that ordinary industry practices can end up under a microscope. Even conduct that seems routine and well-intentioned can become the focus of a costly and disruptive investigation.

The Issue of Trade Associations

At the center of the concern is information sharing among competitors. Trade associations, like Leading Builders of America, serve legitimate and important purposes. They serve as industry advocates, promote best practices, and provide a forum for discussing common challenges among builders. But regulators have long viewed trade associations as environments where competitors may be tempted to share sensitive information.

United States antitrust law does not prohibit companies from participating in trade associations or gathering market intelligence. What it does require is that each company make its own independent decisions about pricing, production, and strategy and not all information sharing is inherently anticompetitive.

Indeed, the DOJ and FTC have long provided guidance on competitor information sharing to help companies understand how antitrust laws apply to things like collaborations, benchmarking, and exchanging data. For many years, the Antitrust Guidelines for Collaborations Among Competitors, issued jointly by the agencies, offered a framework for assessing when information‑sharing and other activities among competitors might raise antitrust concerns. Although the original 2000 Collaboration Guidelines were withdrawn in December 2024, the agencies have recently requested public comment to develop updated guidance that would cover collaborations and information exchanges for today's economic and technological landscape.

In practice, problems can arise when communications, including informal ones, suggest that competitors are aligning their behavior. Regulators are especially focused on exchanges involving non-public information about future business plans, because that kind of information is more likely to influence how competitors behave and ultimately affect prices, supply, or quality. Emails, text messages, and meeting notes discussing pricing, future plans, or competitors' actions can appear more nefarious when viewed in hindsight by regulators.

It's Not Just the Government

Government investigations are only part of the risk. Antitrust scrutiny often leads to follow-on lawsuits by private parties like homebuyers and investors—an antitrust blizzard of sorts—who have an easier time prosecuting their claims by copying the arguments and evidence from the government's case. Even when defendant companies believe they've done nothing wrong, responding to investigations and defending lawsuits can be expensive, time-consuming, and disruptive.

Economic and Market Forces Can Complicate the Picture

Homebuilders also face challenges unique to the industry. Builders operating in the same markets often respond to the same economic pressures at the same time. Interest rates, material costs, labor availability, and local regulations all affect how many homes are built and how they are priced. When mortgage rates rise, demand slows. Builders may respond by adjusting pricing, slowing production, or delaying projects. Similarly, when lumber prices increase or labor becomes scarce, builders may raise prices or build fewer homes. Local regulation can have the same effect—zoning restrictions, permitting delays, and approval timelines often affect every builder in a given area. Supply chain disruptions can create similar patterns. And if materials are delayed or unavailable, multiple builders may pause or reschedule construction.

It is not unusual that, when faced with similar prevailing market conditions and constraints, similarly situated competitors would independently respond in similar ways. But from the outside, those similar responses can sometimes raise questions of independence if competitors make similar decisions at roughly the same time. Antitrust law recognizes that competitors often react similarly to the same market conditions. But regulators may still look closely at whether those decisions were truly independent, or whether information sharing played a role.

The Key Takeaway

Liability is not inevitable, but preparation matters. Builders who understand how antitrust law applies to their business are better positioned to avoid problems and respond appropriately if they occur. That includes being thoughtful about communications, particularly in group settings where competitors are present, and ensuring employees understand appropriate versus inappropriate contacts. Early involvement of experienced antitrust counsel can also help companies evaluate their practices and respond effectively if regulators come calling.

Right now, there is no confirmed investigation, no specific allegations of wrongdoing, and no clear indication that any laws were violated. But the fact that federal officials are reportedly looking at the industry is a reminder that antitrust enforcement remains active.

Homebuilders operate in a challenging environment shaped by economic pressures, regulatory constraints, and political attention. That environment isn't likely to get easier. But builders who stay informed and prepared will be in the best position to manage risk and continue contributing to America's much-needed housing supply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.