The FTC Updates Size Of Transaction Thresholds And Filing Fees For Premerger Notification Filings For 2026

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced updated size-of-transaction thresholds for premerger notification (Hart-Scott-Rodino or "HSR") filings, as well as updates to the HSR filing fees and transaction value categories. Separately, the FTC has also updated the de minimis thresholds for interlocking officer and director prohibitions under Section 8 of the Clayton Act.

The HSR filing thresholds, which are revised annually based on the change in gross national product, trigger a premerger notification filing requirement with both the FTC and the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Antitrust Division. For proposed mergers and acquisitions, the 2026 threshold will increase from $126.4 million to $133.9 million.

The updated filing fees and transaction value categories are:

New 2026 Thresholds and Filing Fees

The new de minimis thresholds for triggering Section 8's bar on interlocking officers and directors are $54,402,000 for the minimum size of capital, surplus, and undivided profits for purposes of Section 8(a)(1) and $5,440,200 for the minimum amount of competitive sales for purposes of Section 8(a)(2)(A). The triggers for application of Section 8 of the Clayton Act are particularly important in light of the DOJ's recent focus and enforcement actions on this issue, as discussed previously.

The size-of-transaction threshold for transactions under Section 7A and the filing fees will take effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. The thresholds for Section 8 will become effective on publication in the Federal Register, which is currently scheduled for January 16, 2026.

Of note, a pending appropriations bill, H.R. 6938, would allow the DOJ's Antitrust Division to retain and useHSR filing fees, which could have an impact in future government shut-downs. We'll keep you informed of developments.

