FTC Announces Increased Reporting Thresholds For 2026 Under The Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act

On January 14, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced increases to the jurisdictional thresholds for premerger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act (HSR Act). The FTC adjusts the thresholds annually, consistent with changes to gross national product. The announced changes will become effective for filings made or transactions closing 30 days after publication of the revised thresholds in the Federal Register.

Pursuant to the revised thresholds, transactions valued in excess of $133.9 million (up from $126.4 million) are reportable under the HSR Act, absent exemption, if the "size-of-persons" test is met. In most transactions, the size-of-persons test is met if one "person" in a transaction has total assets or annual sales of $267.8 million or more (up from $252.9 million) and another "person" in the transaction has total assets or annual sales of $26.8 million or more (up from $25.3 million). A "person" includes an acquired or acquiring entity, its ultimate parent entity and all entities controlled by the ultimate parent entity. Transactions valued in excess of $535.5 million (up from $505.8 million) will be subject to filing requirements absent exemption regardless of whether the size-of-persons test is met.

The new thresholds described above are summarized in the below chart―the original threshold refers to the original threshold appearing in Section 7A of the Clayton Act, which is adjusted annually.

Original Threshold 2026 Threshold Size of transaction $50 million $133.9 million Size of persons $100 million $10 million $267.8 million $26.8 million Transaction size above which size-of-persons test does not apply $200 million $535.5 million

New Filing Fees

Filing fees for transactions, subject to ongoing annual adjustments based on the consumer price index, are set out below. Note that both the size ranges for the value of the transaction and the applicable fees changed in 2026 compared to 2025. New levels take effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Size (Value) of Transaction 2026 Fee < $189.6 million $35,000 $189.6 million to < $586.9 million $110,000 $586.9 million to < $1.174 billion $275,000 $1.174 billion to < $2.347 billion $440,000 $2.347 billion to < $5.869 billion $875,000 $5.869 billion or more $2.46 million

What This Means for Businesses

The question of whether a business transaction meets the jurisdictional thresholds for premerger notification under the HSR Act depends on the facts and circumstances in each case. The outcome of that question can have significant consequences for the parties to the transaction. With increased fees arriving in February 2026, parties should consider whether to submit premerger notification filings before the higher filing fees and HSR changes take effect. However, because the fee level thresholds are increasing as the level of fees at each threshold increases, there may be some transactions that would fall into a lower fee threshold under the revised fee structure. Parties might also consider whether filings are still required under the revised thresholds, or potentially whether to file before jurisdiction is removed for smaller transactions if the parties prefer to run the deal by the agencies for premerger clearance. Moreover, some types of transactions have special size-of-person rules, and additional matters must be considered in analyzing any potential exemptions.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Sean P. McConnell, Sarah O'Laughlin Kulik, Nina Kalandadze, any of the attorneys in our Antitrust and Competition Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.