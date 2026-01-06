Federal Court Issues Permanent Injunction Protecting U.S. Brand From Unfair Foreign Competition--What The KHN Solutions Case Means For American Companies Selling Online

In a significant victory for American businesses confronting unfair foreign competition, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a sweeping permanent injunction in favor of KHN Solutions LLC, a U.S. manufacturer of industry-leading blood-alcohol testing devices.

The Court found that a network of China-based sellers and manufacturers used false advertising, fake reviews, and fraudulent product certifications to divert sales, deceive consumers, and undermine a legitimate U.S. brand. The ruling permanently removes a defective knockoff product from the U.S. marketplace and reinforces the growing judicial recognition that fake reviews and deceptive online marketing violate the Lanham Act.

This decision carries important implications not only for KHN, but for any U.S. company selling on Amazon or other online marketplaces.



A Comprehensive Victory Under the Lanham Act

KHN brought suit after discovering that multiple China-based defendants were selling a dangerously defective knockoff breathalyzer on Amazon using ASIN B07ZH6PVD4, referred to by the Court as the "Defective Rofeer Breathalyzer."

Consumers were misled through:

fabricated five-star reviews,

false FDA and FCC certification markings, and

unsubstantiated claims that the device could accurately measure blood-alcohol concentration.

Independent testing confirmed the product simply did not work. Thousands of U.S. consumers were deceived into purchasing a safety device that posed serious public-health risks.

KHN suffered lost sales and reputational harm, but the broader concern was consumer safety. After extensive briefing and evidence presented by Tactical Law Group, the Court agreed.

Key Findings by the Court

According to the Court's Order on Default Judgment and Permanent Injunction:

The defendants sold an important safety product that did not function as advertised.

They knowingly used fake reviews and false quality assurances to deceive consumers.

They profited from U.S. commerce while evading accountability in U.S. courts.

Their conduct violated: the Lanham Act, California's False Advertising Law, and California's Unfair Competition Law.



As a result, the Court issued a categorical, permanent injunction prohibiting all advertising, sale, shipment, or importation of the Defective Rofeer Breathalyzer into the United States.

The product tied to ASIN B07ZH6PVD4 can no longer be sold on Amazon or anywhere in the U.S.



A Targeted but Powerful Permanent Injunction\

The Court's injunction requires:

All defendant manufacturers and sellers, including Rofeer-US and multiple Shenzhen-based entities, to permanently cease: false claims that the product measures blood-alcohol concentration, any representations of FDA or FCC approval, and use of misleading or fraudulently obtained reviews. Amazon to remove all prohibited content tied to the ASIN and the identified seller accounts. The Court listed specific Amazon Merchant IDs, ensuring immediate enforceability. A total ban on selling, offering for sale, or importing the defective product into the U.S. Expansion of the injunction to successors, agents, and those acting in concert with the defendants—closing common loopholes used by foreign sellers to reappear under new identities.

The result is a complete and permanent shutdown of the fraudulent listing.



Fake Reviews as False Advertising

One of the key aspects of the ruling is the Court's treatment of fake reviews as false advertising.

The evidence showed defendants:

paid individuals to leave orchestrated positive reviews,

suppressed negative feedback, and

manipulated Amazon's rating system.

The Court recognized that review manipulation distorts consumer decision-making and harms legitimate competitors. Its ruling sends a clear message: fake reviews are not a gray area, they are unlawful.



The Larger Problem: Anonymous Foreign Sellers

The Court's findings highlight a systemic issue affecting U.S. businesses across industries.

Many defendants:

provided fake or non-existent addresses,

used shell companies or false identities,

sold unsafe products at artificially low prices,

moved funds offshore before enforcement, and

ignored U.S. court proceedings entirely.

The Court described the conduct plainly: the defendants were "playing hide-and-seek with the federal court."

This behavior undermines fair competition and places compliant American companies at a severe disadvantage.



Why Legislative Reform Is Needed

Although Amazon cooperated in this case and was not the target of the Court's criticism, the ruling exposes vulnerabilities across online marketplaces.

There is a clear need for:

mandatory identity verification for foreign sellers,

transparency regarding product origin,

stronger penalties for fake reviews and false certifications, and

safeguards preventing banned sellers from re-entering platforms under new storefronts.



KHN's case provides a blueprint for enforcement, but systemic reform must follow.



What This Case Means for U.S. Brands

For companies facing unfair online competition, this ruling confirms:

Fake reviews and false claims are actionable under the Lanham Act. Many companies believe fake reviews fall into a regulatory gray area but courts have increasingly recognized paid, manipulated, or coordinated review schemes as functions of false advertising—and therefore unlawful. Foreign sellers can be served and sued, even when they hide behind false information. Permanent injunctions can eliminate dangerous ASINs entirely, protecting both brands and consumers.



Tactical Law Group: Advocates for Fair Competition

At Tactical Law Group LLP, we represent businesses harmed by:

false advertising,

counterfeit goods,

fake reviews,

deceptive product certifications, and

unauthorized trademark use.

The KHN Solutions case demonstrates that determined legal action works, even against elusive foreign defendants.



If Your Brand Is Being Targeted, You Are Not Powerless

If your company has been harmed by:

deceptive competitor advertising,

manipulated online reviews,

counterfeit or look-alike products, or

foreign sellers gaming marketplace systems,

we can help you understand your legal options—and take decisive action.

The KHN victory shows that U.S. courts will act, and Tactical Law Group has the experience and strategic insight necessary to pursue relief effectively.



Conclusion

The Court's injunction in KHN Solutions LLC v. Shenzhen City Xuewu Feiping Trading Co., et al. is a decisive win for fair competition and consumer safety. It demonstrates that American companies can—and should—fight back against foreign sellers who use deception to distort the marketplace.

While the decision removes a dangerous and misleading product from U.S. commerce, the broader issues persist. It is time for policymakers to take a closer look at how online marketplaces handle foreign sellers and what reforms are needed to protect American businesses and consumers alike.

KHN stood up against unfair competition—and won. Your company can, too.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.