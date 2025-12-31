ARTICLE
31 December 2025

Using Opportunity Costs To Measure Margins And Market Power  

N
NERA

Contributor

NERA logo
Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Measuring profit margins is central to antitrust analysis, yet margins are often difficult to estimate using the data typically available in investigations. Conventional methods such as demand estimation or reliance...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Dan Greenfield
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
NERA are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Real Estate and Construction and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Measuring profit margins is central to antitrust analysis, yet margins are often difficult to estimate using the data typically available in investigations. Conventional methods such as demand estimation or reliance on accounting cost data can be impractical or yield unreliable results in applied settings.

In a paper published by the ABA's Antitrust Source, Director Daniel Greenfield and Econic Partner Jeremy Sandford examine how a firm's incremental margin—as measured by prices and market share—can be used to infer economically relevant margins when firms sell across related markets or can reallocate production. Their analysis shows how pricing information and market shares can provide practical insight into market power without relying on complex estimation techniques.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Dan Greenfield
Dan Greenfield
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More