The Antitrust Merger Hot Documents Collection

Overview

Curated by Dechert's antitrust practice, this comprehensive collection of real-world documents highlights issues that have caused deals unwanted attention from government authorities. This is intended to help develop pro-competitive, fact-based deal themes and to spot hot content that may need to be analyzed or explained. Inclusion in the collection does not necessarily mean that the document supported the government's case to block a merger. Additional context, explanation, or documents often provide more probative evidence and can rebut use of isolated statements in documents.

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.