Register Now! Fireside Chat With New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin

Register now to join Crowell & Moring on November 12, 2025 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm EST in our New York office for a fireside chat with New Jersey's 62nd Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin. Attorney General Platkin has been on the forefront of some of the country's most consequential legal battles, and will reflect on his tenure as well as where he thinks state-level enforcement activity is headed.

With the federal enforcement landscape in flux, this event will present an opportunity for attendees to hear about state-level enforcement priorities, multistate legal activity, and the clash between federal and state enforcement priorities.

Come meet Attorney General Platkin and listen to an informal discussion between Crowell & Moring's Derick D. Dailey and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. They will discuss the evolving role of State AGs and current issues ranging from consumer protection, antitrust, civil rights, emerging technology, data privacy, healthcare, and more.

Individuals and organizations that are concerned about state-level enforcement activity will want to join this unique opportunity to hear directly from the AG's office. We look forward to having you join us.

