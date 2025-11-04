ARTICLE
4 November 2025

Register Now! Fireside Chat With New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
Register now to join Crowell & Moring on November 12, 2025 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm EST in our New York office for a fireside chat with New Jersey's 62nd Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Toni Michelle Jackson and Derick D. Dailey
Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

Register now to join Crowell & Moring on November 12, 2025 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm EST in our New York office for a fireside chat with New Jersey's 62nd Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin. Attorney General Platkin has been on the forefront of some of the country's most consequential legal battles, and will reflect on his tenure as well as where he thinks state-level enforcement activity is headed.

With the federal enforcement landscape in flux, this event will present an opportunity for attendees to hear about state-level enforcement priorities, multistate legal activity, and the clash between federal and state enforcement priorities.

Come meet Attorney General Platkin and listen to an informal discussion between Crowell & Moring's Derick D. Dailey and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. They will discuss the evolving role of State AGs and current issues ranging from consumer protection, antitrust, civil rights, emerging technology, data privacy, healthcare, and more.

Individuals and organizations that are concerned about state-level enforcement activity will want to join this unique opportunity to hear directly from the AG's office. We look forward to having you join us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Toni Michelle Jackson
Toni Michelle Jackson
Photo of Derick D. Dailey
Derick D. Dailey
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More