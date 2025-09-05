Case Study: Engineering Experts Needed For Automotive Antitrust Dispute

In a complex antitrust dispute, the plaintiffs alleged that several automotive manufacturers engaged in agreements affecting vehicle design, technology development, and supplier selection. WIT provided three highly qualified experts, each offering distinct technical expertise to address the core issues in the case.

The Complaint: Antitrust Dispute Alleging Anti-Competitive Practices in Automotive Design, Technology Development, and Supplier Selection

A group of plaintiffs filed a putative class action against several automotive manufacturers and a parts supplier. The plaintiffs alleged that the manufacturers agreed upon certain aspects of vehicle design and engineering that affected technology development, supplier selection, and competitive decision-making. They claimed that this conduct violated antitrust laws by reducing competition and slowing the introduction of innovations to the market.

The complaint asserted that the manufacturers exchanged technical information during professional gatherings and aligned their approaches to specific design parameters for vehicle systems. According to the plaintiffs, these coordinated choices limited the adoption of certain engineering solutions that could have improved product performance.

The plaintiffs also claimed that this alignment of strategies reflected a broader pattern of cooperation aimed at preserving the status quo within the industry rather than competing to deliver more advanced technology. They sought damages and injunctive relief, alleging that this conduct resulted in higher costs for consumers and fewer technology options in the marketplace.

The Ask: Automotive Engineering Experts with Experience in Design, Technology Development, and Supplier Selection

With these allegations in mind, counsel sought testifying experts who could clearly explain complex automotive engineering concepts and provide insight into how design and development decisions are made within the industry. The matter called for analysis of vehicle system design and engineering, the processes used to develop and implement new technologies, and the considerations involved in selecting suppliers.

To address these questions, counsel requested professionals with substantial experience in automotive research and development who could evaluate these topics within the context of industry practices and standards. It was essential that the experts had prior testimony experience in U.S. courts and no professional ties to certain international manufacturers named in the matter.

The scope of work included both consulting and testifying responsibilities, such as reviewing case materials, conducting technical analysis, preparing written opinions, participating in depositions, and providing trial testimony if required. Given the breadth of the issues, counsel anticipated the need for multiple experts to address the different aspects of the case.

How WIT Was Able to Meet the Expert Need:

WIT actively recruited a diverse group of leading experts to support its clients in anticipation of an influx of automotive disputes. For this matter, WIT placed three experts, each selected for a distinct area of expertise critical to the defense. Together, they addressed the case's overlapping but technically different requirements, from vehicle system design and engineering to supplier selection practices and technology development processes.

The first expert, a Ph.D. mechanical engineer and tenured professor at a leading U.S. research university, brought deep expertise in the design and control of vehicle systems. His academic work includes widely cited publications on internal combustion engines, system modeling, and the integration of innovative engineering solutions into production vehicles. He applied this expertise in this matter by reviewing materials related to design parameters for vehicle systems and assessing how engineering decisions in research and development influence the adoption of new technologies.

The second expert, a former industry executive and engineering leader with decades of hands-on experience in automotive research and development, had direct oversight of supplier selection processes for major vehicle programs. He had led cross-functional teams responsible for sourcing, qualifying, and integrating key components into vehicle systems. He drew on this experience to evaluate the supplier relationships and selection considerations at issue in the dispute, offering a perspective on whether they aligned with standard industry practices.

The third expert, a Ph.D. mechanical engineer and professor emeritus, had more than four decades of experience in combustion, engine performance, and vehicle fuel efficiency. His career included extensive research on both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicle systems, and he authored numerous technical papers presented at leading industry conferences. In this matter, he contributed an analysis on technology development practices within the automotive industry and provided historical context for how such advancements are typically implemented over time.

How WIT Can Assist in Automotive Disputes

WIT's automotive expert team has deep knowledge of automotive engineering, design, manufacturing, and vehicle technologies to support attorneys in high-stakes litigation. The team includes industry leaders, academics, and former regulators who analyze complex technical issues and provide clear, credible testimony. They offer strategic insight and informed perspectives to help clients address the technical and competitive issues that often arise in automotive disputes, including those with antitrust considerations.

