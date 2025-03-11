FTC Puts Spotlight On Worker Protections, Departs From Past GOP Practices

The Federal Trade Commission has indicated it will place more attention and resources on labor markets with the creation of a joint task force dedicated to protecting American workers.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

The Federal Trade Commission has indicated it will place more attention and resources on labor markets with the creation of a joint task force dedicated to protecting American workers.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson wrote in a memo to staff last week that the task force is intended to scrutinize unfair and anticompetitive labor practices, including no-poach, nonsolicitation, no-hire and noncompete agreements, as well as wage fixing. The task force will also examine illegal coordination on diversity, equity and inclusion metrics, Feguson wrote.

The attention on labor markets is somewhat of a departure for Republican-led FTCs, attorneys said.

"I think the announcement of the task force shows that antitrust enforcement in labor markets is a bipartisan priority," said Jenner & Block partner Chris Abbott. "It indicates that aggressive antitrust enforcement will likely continue through this administration, something that may surprise those more familiar with the pro-business wing of the Republican Party."

Ferguson stated on X last week that "The GOP is a worker's party—President Donald Trump's historic victory last November made that clear. Americans who labor hard for a living are the lifeblood of this country and the FTC has their back."

Mayer Brown partner Rachel Lamorte, who said the creation of a task force reflects a shift of attention toward labor markets by conservatives that has occurred over the last decade.

"I don't think anyone was really expecting a Republican administration to take the lead on this," she said.

Lamorte added she expects Ferguson to take a more traditional, cop-on-the-beat approach to enforcement of labor market issues, rather than a rulemaking approach favored by former Chair Lina Khan. Ferguson dissented from the FTC's adoption of the rule banning noncompete agreements, calling it "by far the most extraordinary assertion of authority in the Commission's history."

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer partner Debbie Feinstein said Ferguson's approach to noncompete clauses will be markedly different from Khan's.

"There's a complete difference between imposing a nationwide ban on noncompetes and saying that you use the antitrust laws on a case-by-case basis if there are anticompetitive noncompetes," Feinstein said. "Those are a world apart."

Ferguson, who has attacked DEI initiatives, indicated in the task force directive that he will use antitrust law to go after DEI hiring programs. He said DEI metrics could reduce labor competition by excluding certain workers from markets on the basis of race, gender or sexual orientation.

"The specific mention of collusion or unlawful coordination on DEI metrics demonstrates that Chair Ferguson intends to find ways to use antitrust and consumer protection laws to advance the president's policy priorities," said Abbott, of Jenner & Block.

While its creation indicates the FTC will scrutinize labor markets, the task force's success ultimately depends on whether the commission can weather staff reductions likely to come to the agency, Abbott said.

"They can announce task forces, but at the end of the day, people need to be there to do the investigations and build the cases," he added.

Originally published by The National Law Journal.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.