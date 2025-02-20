ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Forecasting Health Care Antitrust Under A Second Trump Administration (Podcast)

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Partner Lisl Dunlop speaks with Mark Seidman, partner at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, for the American Health Law Association's Speaking of Health Law podcast about some of the potential health care antitrust priorities of a second Trump Administration...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Lisl Dunlop

Partner Lisl Dunlop speaks withMark Seidman, partner at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, for the American Health Law Association'sSpeaking of Health Lawpodcast about some of the potential health care antitrust priorities of a second Trump Administration. They discuss the incoming administration's potential approaches to the new Merger Guidelines, hospital merger enforcement, focus on labor market impacts, private equity in health care, and the FTC's rule banning non-competes.

Originally published December 20, 2024

Authors
Photo of Lisl Dunlop
Lisl Dunlop
