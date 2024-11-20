Information Sharing In The Trump Administration

As January 20, 2025, approaches, antitrust practitioners and the business communities are searching for clues whether the incoming Trump Administration and its antitrust officials will continue the Biden Administration's approach to the exchange of competitively sensitive information, particularly through the use of algorithmic software. The Biden antitrust enforcers staked out in litigation, advocacy, and court filings in private lawsuits a strong position against "algorithmic price fixing" and the use of artificial intelligence ("AI") models and software to facilitate the exchange of competitively sensitive information amongst competitors—especially as AI grows increasingly more complex and enhances its facilitation of more granular, refreshed, and accurate data sharing among industry participants. This activity has clouded the previous rules regarding information exchanges and complicated counseling advice on what types of information can be shared amongst competitors and how to minimize antitrust risk when engaging in such activities. We expect this shift to continue as AI grows increasingly more complex in its ability to facilitate information sharing.

Section 1 of the Sherman Act outlaws contracts, combinations, and conspiracies in restraint of trade.1 In the antitrust cases, successfully pleading a Section 1 violation has traditionally required that an antitrust plaintiff allege, and then ultimately prove, that there was an agreement amongst competitors which unreasonablyrestrained trade (i.e., was anti-competitive). An agreement under Section 1 can be explicit or implicit.2 For example, "hub-and-spoke" conspiracies, where one central firm acts "in the center as the ringmaster" in facilitating the conspiracy between horizontal competitors can be found to constitute a horizontal agreement.3

As discussed below, the DOJ under the Biden Administration has taken the position in the past two years that longstanding antitrust principles barring competitors from using a human agent as a conduit for fixing prices apply equally to the use of software algorithms to set prices when the algorithm's pricing recommendations analyze information from multiple competitors. Specifically, in a recent amicus brief in the Ninth Circuit, the DOJ set out its views in some detail:

The Sherman Act covers all forms of combination, old and new, and reaches horizontal price-fixing arrangements involving pricing algorithms. 4

A violation of the law does not require an agreement to follow the pricing algorithm's recommendations; to the DOJ an agreement among competitors to use certain pricing algorithms to generate default or "starting point" prices is per se illegal even if there is no further agreement on final prices. 5

Concerted action, or conduct which joins separate independent decisionmakers and deprives the marketplace of independent centers of decision, is sufficient to allege a horizontal "contract, combination, or conspiracy" under Section 1. 6

The practical effect of vertical agreements with a third party to use its pricing algorithm, even where defendants' ability to set prices is not restrained by the terms of the agreement, can violate the rule of reason.7

The Biden Administration's Evolving Position on Algorithmic Price Fixing

The Biden antitrust agencies' position did not spring full-blown into public view in its recent court filing. It evolved over the past two years—beginning with the withdrawal of longstanding information-sharing guidance and continuing in two lawsuits from the DOJ regarding information sharing in the poultry industry and the use of pricing software by landlords to set rental rates.

In February 2023, the DOJ withdrew several policy statements related to antitrust enforcement in health care markets, noting that the evolved health care landscape rendered the statements outdated and inconsistent with current market realities.8 The policy statement on information sharing was widely regarded as applicable across industries. The FTC under Chair Lina Khan shortly followed suit.9 The withdrawn policy statements provided antitrust "safety zones" which described circumstances under which the antitrust agencies would not challenge exchanges of competitively sensitive information in the health care industry10 and were used as guardrails to mitigate antitrust risk by firms in other industries when engaging in information sharing activities.

The day before the announcement of the withdrawal, Antitrust Division Deputy AAG Doha Mekki offered insights into the Division's thinking as to why they had concluded that the information safe harbors were obsolete:

In some industries, high-speed, complex algorithms can ingest massive quantities of "stale," "aggregated" data from buyers and sellers to glean insights about the strategies of a competitor. Where that happens the distinctions between past and current or aggregated versus disaggregated data may be eroded.

Where competitors adopt the same pricing algorithms, our concern is only heightened. Several studies have shown that these algorithms can lead to tacit or express collusion in the marketplace, potentially resulting in higher prices, or at a minimum, a softening of competition. . . .

Indeed, we are experiencing an inflection point in the use of algorithms, data at scale, and cloud computing. Additional changes are inevitable and likely to come in rapid succession. That is why it is important to revisit outdated guidance before it strays even further from market realities.11

Since the withdrawal of these policy statements, the antitrust agencies have been active in challenging "algorithmic price fixing" to the point where the DOJ now argues for the application of antitrust per se illegality to the use of pricing software and algorithms to set base prices.

DOJ sues Agri Stats – In September 2023, the DOJ sued Agri Stats, a middleman which creates and distributes comprehensive reports using competitively sensitive information collected from meat processors, for violations of Section 1 of the Sherman Act. 12 The complaint contains traditional Section 1 allegations that Agri Stats entered into anticompetitive agreements to share competitively sensitive information amongst processors in the chicken, pork, and turkey industries. 13

Where will the Trump Administration Come Down on these Antitrust Policy Questions?

While the facts and degree to which information exchange occurred in each of the above cases differ, in all of them, the current Administration has clearly contended that using an algorithm or pricing software as a conduit for the sharing of competitively sensitive information in order to set prices is per se illegal under the antitrust laws. No judicial decision has yet adopted the DOJ's position. The Biden DOJ's position that the safety zones in its older guidance documents no longer reflect current market realities and were "written at a time when information was shared in manila envelopes and through fax machines" rather than in the age of AI was a precursor to the forthcoming lawsuits and position that algorithmic facilitation of sharing competitively sensitive information and price setting violates the congressional intent and objective of Section 1.32

There really has not been any concrete indication what the new Administration antitrust officials' position on these issues is, i.e. whether unilateral use of an algorithm or pricing software, absent an explicit horizontal agreement to fix prices between competitors, constitutes a Section 1 violation.

The development of the Trump policy on algorithmic pricing faces two interrelated questions:

What exactly is necessary to meet the pleading and evidentiary requirements of a combination or conspiracy in restraint of trade that violates Section 1 of the Sherman Act? How do algorithms and artificial intelligence fit into the framework that they decide (i.e., should these restraints be evaluated under a per se standard or the rule of reason)?

The new administration will inherit the DOJ's RealPage and Agri Stats litigation, so there will be an opportunity to see how this unfolds. The RealPage litigation is in its discovery phase, and fact discovery in the Agri Stats case is set to close on January 24, 2025, with dispositive motions due by July 2, 2025.33 The Agri Stats case is set for a bench trial on October 2, 2025.34

Overall, the rules of the road for exchanging competitively sensitive information are shifting. Government enforcers may be facing a moving target as AI evolves and grows increasingly complex. Parties engaged in sharing any information with a competitor should contact antitrust counsel prior to sharing information that could invite antitrust risk. Any party considering using a pricing or revenue management software or other third party to facilitate information sharing should engage antitrust counsel at the outset to discuss the details of the product, the way the party intends to use it, and the risks of liability resulting from making pricing decisions based on AI tools and technology or other third-party reports. If you have a question about information sharing, please contact one of the individuals above or your regular Mintz attorney.

