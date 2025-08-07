ARTICLE
7 August 2025

„America First Antitrust": Politische Neuausrichtung Des US-Kartellrechts?

WilmerHale

Contributor

Schneider discusses the implications of the new Republican administration for antitrust enforcement in the United States (in German).
Hartmut Schneider
Partner Hartmut Schnieder contributed an editorial titled, ,America First Antitrust': Politische Neuausrichtung des US-KarteIIrechts?"in the July 2025 edition of Neue Zeitschrift für Kartellrecht. Schneider discusses the implications of the new Republican administration for antitrust enforcement in the United States (in German). View his 2017 and 2021 perspectives on antitrust enforcement under the Trump Iand Biden administrations that were also published Neue Zeitschrift für Kartellrecht.

Hartmut Schneider
