ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Who Is Elizabeth Odette? Meet The Chair Of NAAG's Multistate Antitrust Task Force (Podcast)

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Explore Firm Details
State attorneys general are playing an increasingly important role in antitrust enforcement.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
James K. Hunsberger
James K. Hunsberger’s articles from Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in United States

State attorneys general are playing an increasingly important role in antitrust enforcement. In this episode, Axinn partner James Hunsberger co-hosts with Alicia Downey (Downey Law) to learn about the work of the National Association of Attorneys General Multistate Antitrust Task Force.

Task Force Chair Elizabeth Odette, of the Office of the Attorney General of Minnesota, shares her perspective on the Task Force's efforts to coordinate antitrust enforcement across the states and with federal enforcers.

Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

1689792a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James K. Hunsberger
James K. Hunsberger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More