Who Is Elizabeth Odette? Meet The Chair Of NAAG's Multistate Antitrust Task Force (Podcast)

State attorneys general are playing an increasingly important role in antitrust enforcement. In this episode, Axinn partner James Hunsberger co-hosts with Alicia Downey (Downey Law) to learn about the work of the National Association of Attorneys General Multistate Antitrust Task Force.
Task Force Chair Elizabeth Odette, of the Office of the Attorney General of Minnesota, shares her perspective on the Task Force's efforts to coordinate antitrust enforcement across the states and with federal enforcers.
