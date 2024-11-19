ARTICLE
19 November 2024

More Or (Even) Less Certainty In EU Merger Control? The European Court Of Justice Judgment In Illumina/GRAIL

Axinn partner James Hunsberger co-hosted ABA's Our Curious Amalgam podcast in an episode entitled, "More or (Even) Less Certainty in EU Merger Control? The European Court of Justice Judgment in Illumina/GRAIL."

James spoke with Nicole Kar, partner at Paul, Weiss in London, to discuss the European Commission's 2021 re-interpretation of its powers under Article 22 of the EU Merger Regulation, the European Court of Justice judgment striking that down, and the alternative avenues for the Commission or EU countries to claim jurisdiction over killer and reverse killer transactions.

Click here to access the episode.

