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18 August 2026

San Diego Fines Marvel's Ad Agency Over Comic-Con Advertising

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Marvel Studios' ad agency faces a substantial fine for unauthorized outdoor advertising in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con. The incident highlights the complex regulatory landscape marketers must navigate when deploying non-traditional advertising campaigns in public spaces, where local permit requirements and enforcement actions can result in significant financial penalties.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeff Greenbaum
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According to media reports, the City of San Diego issued a $160,000 fine to Marvel Studios' ad agency, Elevue Outdoor, for covering the City's Gaslamp Quarter sign with advertising for Avengers Doomsday. Apparently, Elevue posted the advertising during Comic-Con, even though the City had previously had told the company that doing so was prohibited.

Marketers are increasingly looking for new ways to communicate with hard-to-reach consumers, such as by using innovative forms of outdoor advertising as well as experiential marketing programs. It's important to keep in mind, however, that when advertising takes place in the wild, it's often subject to additional rules that marketers don't usually have to think about when placing marketing in traditional media channels. 

San Diego, for example, generally requires advertisers to get a permit to post advertising – even on private property – if it's visible to the public. There are similar laws around the country that are in place to address a wide variety of concerns, including public safety on roadways, traffic congestion, vandalism concerns, aesthetics, and other issues – and these laws do get enforced. New York City, for example, sued a media company not that long ago for displaying advertising on ships floating off of the City's shores.

So, if you're planning to advertise in non-traditional channels, don't forget to check what rules apply and to get the permits you need – or you could end up paying stiff fines! 

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