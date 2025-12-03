Look Who's Calling - FCC Includes Proposals To Roll Back Several TCPA Rules As Part Of ​"Call Branding" Initiative (Podcast)

self

The FCC is proposing major overhauls to TCPA rules under its "call branding" initiative—including eliminating its long-standing call abandonment rule, loosening prerecorded caller ID disclosures, and reevaluating consumer consent revocation mechanisms. At the same time, the Commission is pushing new caller ID authentication obligations to increase trust in who is calling. These changes could dramatically reshape compliance for businesses running outbound call and text campaigns.