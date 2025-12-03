Look Who's Calling - FCC Includes Proposals To Roll Back Several TCPA Rules As Part Of ​"Call Branding" Initiative (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
The FCC is proposing major overhauls to TCPA rules under its
"call branding" initiative—including eliminating
its long-standing call abandonment rule, loosening prerecorded
caller ID disclosures, and reevaluating consumer consent revocation
mechanisms. At the same time, the Commission is pushing new caller
ID authentication obligations to increase trust in who is calling.
These changes could dramatically reshape compliance for businesses
running outbound call and text campaigns.
