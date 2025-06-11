DAA Launches AI-Focused Review Of Interest-Based Advertising Self-Regulatory Principles

On June 4, 2025, the Digital Advertising Alliance ("DAA"), the self-regulatory body that sets and enforces privacy standards for digital advertising, announced it is launching a process to determine if it is necessary to issue new guidance to address how the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles apply to the use of artificial intelligence systems and tools that leverage interest-based advertising ("IBA") data.

The DAA intends to meet with relevant stakeholders, such as trade associations, advertisers, publishers, and ad tech over the coming weeks to consider the following issues:

the appropriate industry participants;

the current and anticipated use cases for IBA data by AI systems and tools;

consumer expectations around the collection and use of such data; and

the legal and regulatory gaps/overlaps with any such guidance

While it is too early to tell what specific guidance will entail, the CEO of the DAA stated in the DAA's announcement that the goal of the review is to "look at the steps companies can take to ensure they are providing appropriate information and control to consumers around the collection and use of IBA data by those [artificial intelligence] systems."

