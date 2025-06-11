ARTICLE
11 June 2025

DAA Launches AI-Focused Review Of Interest-Based Advertising Self-Regulatory Principles

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
On June 4, 2025, the Digital Advertising Alliance ("DAA"), the self-regulatory body that sets and enforces privacy standards for digital advertising...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mudasar Pham-Khan and Gregory Szewczyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 4, 2025, the Digital Advertising Alliance ("DAA"), the self-regulatory body that sets and enforces privacy standards for digital advertising, announced it is launching a process to determine if it is necessary to issue new guidance to address how the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles apply to the use of artificial intelligence systems and tools that leverage interest-based advertising ("IBA") data.

The DAA intends to meet with relevant stakeholders, such as trade associations, advertisers, publishers, and ad tech over the coming weeks to consider the following issues:

  • the appropriate industry participants;
  • the current and anticipated use cases for IBA data by AI systems and tools;
  • consumer expectations around the collection and use of such data; and
  • the legal and regulatory gaps/overlaps with any such guidance

While it is too early to tell what specific guidance will entail, the CEO of the DAA stated in the DAA's announcement that the goal of the review is to "look at the steps companies can take to ensure they are providing appropriate information and control to consumers around the collection and use of IBA data by those [artificial intelligence] systems."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mudasar Pham-Khan
Mudasar Pham-Khan
Photo of Gregory Szewczyk
Gregory Szewczyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More