Online Advertisements Found To Monetize Piracy And Child Pornography

"Online Advertising Hits Rock Bottom" screams one recent headline, as reports from ad fraud researchers purportedly have found evidence that online ads for mainstream brands have appeared on websites dedicated to the display and sharing of child pornography. Some others have appeared on sites that facilitate sharing of video content. There is little doubt that the who's who of major brands whose ads may have appeared on such sites were unaware of this and, had they known, would have objected. I have written about this before, and this keeps happening – despite the proliferation of ad tech vendors promising to prevent it.

Moreover, this is not a victimless crime. Placing ads on a website dedicated to sharing child pornography monetizes this horrific activity. Far from merely benefitting the proverbial "two guys in a Romanian basement," monies generated from misspent digital advertising can be used to fund terrorism, human trafficking and all manner of abhorrent, criminal activity. This should be of keen interest to all advertisers, particularly public companies.

One estimate says that advertisers lost up to $1 billion to ad fraud in 2024 alone. The nature of online advertising, which has surpassed "traditional media," lends itself to opacity. Simply put, the Internet is infinitely scalable. Billions of "impressions" are generated daily, and more are always available to the unscrupulous. Advertisers often lack the data needed to determine where every advertisement winds up, and even if they had such data, they lack the wherewithal to determine whether an appropriate price was paid, whether they received value, and whether they received rebates to which they were entitled. Indeed, recent news reports suggest that large-scale bribery has infected ad spending in some international markets.

So, one would think that advertisers would dedicate more resources to root out this fraud. To be sure, associational efforts have been undertaken and claim to have shown progress. However, the problem persists and is still quite substantial. What other industry would tolerate fraud on the order of magnitude of 10-40% of spend?

What should a responsible advertiser do now?

Review relevant contracts to determine what audit rights exist; Revise weak contracts; Exercise relevant audit rights; Deal with negligent or reckless vendors; and Pursue recovery of lost funds.

The last item is sometimes tricky to accomplish and depends on the strength of rights embodied in the relevant contracts. However, the proper contracts can give advertisers the power to pursue a refund of misspent or overspent funds, provided that the audits are strong and demonstrate compensable issues exist. This need not always involve filing a lawsuit.

Pursuing recovery can take courage and surely can create tension in some ongoing relationships. However, can your company continue business as usual with the stakes as high as they are?

