Advertising Agreements: An Excerpt From The Advertising Law Tool Kit

Businesses often hire advertising agencies to assist with their marketing and promotion efforts. This outsourcing model has gained popularity with the emergence of online, social media, and mobile advertising.

While this approach to online advertising has many benefits, businesses must ensure that their contracts with advertising agencies contain key provisions that will mitigate certain legal risks, bearing in mind that the business itself is the party that is likely to be sued if a third party objects to the contents of the advertising. The best practices listed below can help businesses limit risk when outsourcing marketing campaigns.

Intellectual property

Define which party owns the IP rights to the content or data used or developed by the advertising agency to create the advertisement(s) and limit the use of any proprietary content or data

Bind the agency to confidentiality obligations relating to the business's proprietary business information

Provide the business with the right to control the use of search engine optimization practices or seek a disclaimer of any responsibility (and a corresponding limit to liability) for the agency's actions

Require the agency to obtain consent to use third-party intellectual property in the advertising campaign

Data

Require the agency to follow applicable laws and industry best practices relating to data collection and use

Privacy

Require the agency to conform to all applicable privacy laws (including new U.S. state laws) and best practices relating to online advertising, data processing, and data collection/use, including those associated with intent-based advertising, data sales, and transfers, and laws designed to protect the privacy of children

Consider compliance with a designated privacy policy statement

Consider required consumer consents (opt-in or opt-out), notices, or acknowledgments for data collection, sharing, or use

Advertising

Require the agency to follow all applicable advertising laws, such as those relating to comparative advertisements and any industry‑specific rules or recommended practices

Standard contract provisions

Make it clear that there is no legal agency relationship between the parties

Clearly define the scope of work (including the deliverables to be provided and the schedule), payment obligations, contract duration, and termination rights

Require the agency to indemnify the business for any third-party claims and require that the agency have the necessary insurance policies to cover potential third-party claims

Require that an agency's contracts with subcontractors or other media companies contain provisions that incorporate and account for the concepts mentioned above

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.