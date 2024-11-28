What To Expect At The FTC Pre And Post - Inauguration (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · What To Expect At The FTC Pre And Post - Inauguration
With the election decided, the speculation has begun. In our area of the law, that means a number of things, including what will happen at the FTC – with the current Commission and Chair Khan, with recently announced rules and those forthcoming, and with pending and future investigations, amongst other issues.
www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...st-inauguration
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Entertainment Law, Media Law and Telecoms Law