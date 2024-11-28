ARTICLE
28 November 2024

FTC Finalizes ​"Click To Cancel" Rule (Podcast)

Last year, we wrote about the FTC's proposal to massively expand the Negative Option Rule to cover any goods or services involving a negative option or automatic renewal plan...
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Finalizes "Click To Cancel" Rule

Last year, we wrote about the FTC's proposal to massively expand the Negative Option Rule to cover any goods or services involving a negative option or automatic renewal plan, including free trials, subscriptions, and repeat delivery offers.

