FTC Finalizes ​"Click To Cancel" Rule (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Finalizes "Click To Cancel" Rule

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

Last year, we wrote about the FTC's proposal to massively expand the Negative Option Rule to cover any goods or services involving a negative option or automatic renewal plan, including free trials, subscriptions, and repeat delivery offers.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...delivery-offers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.