LegalZoom has a box on its website with the title ​"As Seen In" followed by the logos of five publications that have featured its services. In an NAD challenge...

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

LegalZoom has a box on its website with the title "As Seen In" followed by the logos of five publications that have featured its services. In an NAD challenge, ZenBusiness argued that because LegalZoom has an affiliate relationship with some of those publications, it needs to disclose its connections to them in order to comply with the FTC's Endorsement Guides. LegalZoom argued that mere press mentions don't qualify as endorsements and, therefore, that a disclosure isn't required.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...- seen-in-claims

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.