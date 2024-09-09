ARTICLE
9 September 2024

NAD Decision Considers ​"As Seen In" Claims (Podcast)

KD
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
LegalZoom has a box on its website with the title "As Seen In" followed by the logos of five publications that have featured its services. In an NAD challenge, ZenBusiness argued that because LegalZoom has an affiliate relationship with some of those publications, it needs to disclose its connections to them in order to comply with the FTC's Endorsement Guides. LegalZoom argued that mere press mentions don't qualify as endorsements and, therefore, that a disclosure isn't required.

