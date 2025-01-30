Revenue Recognition Reminders From The SEC Conference

In case you missed it: as part of Riveron's recap of the latest AICPA & CIMA Conference on Current SEC and PCAOB Developments, my colleague Valerie Flanigan covered comments from an expert panel comprised of EITF members discussing common issues in revenue recognition.
As revenue recognition is always a focus area for auditors, here are the key reminders for financial reporting professionals:
- Incentive programs (rebates, coupons) - these programs, which are commonly driven by marketing or operations to drive sales, may result in a reduction of revenue rather than a marketing expense depending on how the program is structured. Accounting teams should be sure that any new incentive programs include the accounting teams in the design so that the anticipated financial statement impacts are not misrepresented to senior management.
- Contract modifications - If the terms of an agreement are modified through issuing a separate contract, but the contracts are economically linked, then companies must perform a modification analysis to determine the appropriate accounting conclusions.
- Termination penalties - Many contracts have termination penalties included as standard contract terms. In many cases, companies may terminate a portion of their contracts but continue to serve their customers related to other parts of their contracts; however, that change may trigger the payment of the termination penalty. In the event that companies receive a termination penalty for the portion of the contract that was terminated, they will need to evaluate the change to the contract under the revenue recognition guidance for modifications, which would likely result in deferring the termination penalty over the remaining period of the contract instead of day 1 recognition.
The above highlights are just a few of the complex revenue recognition issues common for financial reporting teams today. Accurate documentation, thorough analysis, and consideration of all facts and circumstances are critical for getting revenue recognition right in 2025.
To learn more, watch the full recap here or explore in-depth insights on several key themes from the conference here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.