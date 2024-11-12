ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Authentic Communications Today Increase Success For Value-Driven Clients

Shipman & Goodwin LLP

As the relationship between in-house and outside counsel continues to evolve, lawyers must continue to foster a client-first mindset, offer business-focused solutions, and embrace technology that helps deliver work faster and more efficiently.

In an era of rapid change and increasing client expectations, fostering authentic relationships and prioritizing effective communication are essential for sustainable growth. As the relationship between in-house and outside counsel continues to evolve, lawyers must continue to foster a client-first mindset, offer business-focused solutions, and embrace technology that helps deliver work faster and more efficiently.

We understand that lawyers who strive to anticipate client needs will strengthen trust with their clients and position their relationships to survive and thrive for the years to come. This includes when there's a change of leadership, ownership and/or control of a client's business.

Shifting Dynamics Between In-House and Outside Counsel

Over the past 20 years, we have witnessed a transformation in the relationship between in-house counsel and their law firms. Historically, in-house roles were often seen as less demanding than private practice — places where lawyers may have had fewer professional growth opportunities but could enjoy a better quality of life.

Originally published by Law.com's Law Journal Newsletters, 1 November 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Leander A. Dolphin
Kent S. Nevins
