Embedder Protections Survive Rebuff Of Copyright ‘Server Test’

Intellectual Property Litigation Partner Steve Stein shared his insights with Bloomberg Law on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s rejection of the “server test” under the Copyright Act and its requirement that an infringer transmit a work.

Greenberg Glusker is a full-service law firm serving the needs of businesses, organizations, and individuals globally for over 65 years. Our wide variety of practice areas include: Bankruptcy, Reorganization & Capital Recovery; Corporate; Cybersecurity & Data Privacy; Employment; Entertainment; Environment; Intellectual Property; International; Litigation; Private Client Services; Real Estate; and Tax.

Article Insights

Greenberg Glusker LLP are most popular: within Technology, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

Intellectual Property Litigation Partner Steve Stein shared his insights with Bloomberg Law on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s rejection of the “server test” under the Copyright Act and its requirement that an infringer transmit a work.

Excerpts:

But IP attorney Steven Stein, who clerked for the opinion’s author Judge Stephen A. Higginson, called the ruling “statutorily sound and practical.”

“It’s possible that now the tide turns back to finding embedding isn’t infringing,” said Stein, who’s represented several embedders.

“It’s having an impact already,” he said.

Resources

Bloomberg Law (Subscription Required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.