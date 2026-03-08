Employment Tip Of The Month – March 2026

Q: What does the recent EEOC's rescission of its harassment guide mean to employers?

A: For this month's tip, we're pleased to share an article authored by Shari Manasseh Ohri, Of Counsel in Wilson Elser's Employment & Labor Law Practice, titled "What Employers Must Know on EEOC's Harassment Guide Rescission." The article examines the implications for employers following the EEOC's January 2026 decision to rescind its Enforcement Guidance on Harassment in the Workplace. This article initially appeared in the February 5, 2026 posting of Bloomberg Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.