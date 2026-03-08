ARTICLE
8 March 2026

Employment Tip Of The Month – March 2026

WE
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Contributor

What does the recent EEOC's rescission of its harassment guide mean to employers?
Shari Manasseh Ohri
Q: What does the recent EEOC's rescission of its harassment guide mean to employers?

A: For this month's tip, we're pleased to share an article authored by Shari Manasseh Ohri, Of Counsel in Wilson Elser's Employment & Labor Law Practice, titled "What Employers Must Know on EEOC's Harassment Guide Rescission." The article examines the implications for employers following the EEOC's January 2026 decision to rescind its Enforcement Guidance on Harassment in the Workplace. This article initially appeared in the February 5, 2026 posting of Bloomberg Law.

Authors
Shari Manasseh Ohri
