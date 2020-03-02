Previously, Groom Principal David Kaleda wrote in bi-monthly Compliance Consult column that excellent opportunities to establish multiple employer plans (MEPs) were forthcoming due to pending regulatory and legislative action. Those opportunities have finally arrived. They are included in the final regulation promulgated by the Department of Labor (DOL) expanding the availability of association MEPs and Congress' enactment of a spending bill that contains the provisions of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act, which also provides for pooled employer plans (PEPs).
In the January/February 2020 PLANADVISER article, "MEPs and PEPs: Effective means to broaden retirement plan access." linked below, Groom principal David Kaleda provides an overview of the opportunities that these plans present.
MEPs and PEPs: Effective means to broaden retirement plan access
