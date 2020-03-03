United States:
MSRB Solicits Volunteers For New Market Transparency Advisory Group
03 March 2020
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The MSRB solicited volunteers to serve on a Market
Transparency Advisory Group ("MTAG"). MTAG is being
formed to modernize and improve the Electronic Municipal Market
Access ("EMMA®") platform and other market
transparency systems. The MSRB is seeking municipal securities
dealers, municipal advisors, issuers, investors and others with
direct knowledge of (i) EMMA® and the MSRB's
other market transparency systems, and (ii) MSRB market data and
subscription products. The application deadline is March 13,
2020.
