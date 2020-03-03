The MSRB solicited volunteers to serve on a Market Transparency Advisory Group ("MTAG"). MTAG is being formed to modernize and improve the Electronic Municipal Market Access ("EMMA®") platform and other market transparency systems. The MSRB is seeking municipal securities dealers, municipal advisors, issuers, investors and others with direct knowledge of (i) EMMA® and the MSRB's other market transparency systems, and (ii) MSRB market data and subscription products. The application deadline is March 13, 2020.

