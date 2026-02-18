The UK Fiance Visa Guide: Securing Your Future Together

The UK Fiancé(e) visa is designed for couples who plan to marry or enter into a civil partnership in the UK and then build their life together here. While the route is short-term, it is highly structured, with strict timing, financial, and evidential requirements that leave little margin for error.

This guide explains how the UK Fiancé(e) visa works in 2026, who qualifies, and how to prepare a strong application.

Key Points

The Fiancé(e) visa allows entry to the UK for up to six months to marry or form a civil partnership

The minimum income requirement is £29,000, subject to exemptions

Fiancé(e) visa holders cannot work or study in the UK

After marriage, applicants can switch to a Spouse or civil partner visa from within the UK

English language ability at CEFR Level A1 is required

What Is a UK Fiancé Visa?

Please note that a fiancé(e) visa is not a standalone visa type. It falls under the Family Visa category and is intended for a fiancé, fiancée, or proposed civil partner who plans to marry or enter into a civil partnership within six months of arriving in the UK. If granted, the visa allows the applicant six months to get married or register a civil partnership in the UK.

The visa does not lead directly to settlement. However, after you marry or enter into a civil partnership, you can apply to extend your stay in the UK. Following five years on a spouse or civil partner visa, you may then apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Eligibility Requirements for a UK Fiancé Visa

To succeed, applicants must demonstrate that their relationship is genuine and subsisting and that all eligibility criteria are met.

Intent to Marry or Form a Civil Partnership

You must show clear evidence that you plan to marry or enter into a civil partnership in the UK within the six-month validity of the visa.

This typically includes correspondence with a UK registry office, venue bookings, or confirmation of a provisional ceremony date.

Financial Requirement for the Fiancé Visa

The sponsoring partner must normally earn at least £29,000 per year.

Where income alone is insufficient, cash savings may be used to meet the requirement.

If the UK partner receives certain disability-related or carer's benefits, the fixed income threshold does not apply. Instead, the couple must show that they can meet the adequate maintenance test.

English Language Requirement

In most cases, you must show that you can speak and understand English when you apply, unless an exemption applies.

You can do this by:

l holding a degree awarded by a UK institution

l holding a degree from outside the UK that was taught in English

l passing an English language test with an approved test provider

If you do not have a qualification that proves your English ability, you will need to take a Secure English Language Test (SELT) with an approved provider. You must meet at least CEFR Level A1.

If you pass a test at a higher CEFR level, you may be able to use the same test result again when you apply to extend your visa, provided the test certificate has not been withdrawn by the test provider.

Document Checklist for a UK Fiancé Visa Application

A strong Fiancé visa application is evidence-led and well-organised. Typical documents include:

Relationship evidence such as photographs together, communication records, and travel history showing that you have met in person.

Financial documents including six months of payslips and corresponding bank statements

Accommodation evidence confirming that you will have suitable, non-overcrowded housing in the UK.

Pro tip: Keep a digital record of all wedding planning communications. Evidence of ongoing contact with a registrar or venue is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate genuine intent to marry.

Real-Life Scenarios: Applying for a Fiancé Visa

Maria was granted six months' entry clearance to live with her partner in the UK and finalise their wedding plans. Because the couple provided clear evidence of venue discussions and a confirmed timeline, the Home Office was satisfied that the intent to marry requirement was met.

Ahmed's UK partner earned £26,000 per year, below the standard threshold. By relying on qualifying personal savings exceeding £23,500, they were able to bridge the shortfall and meet the financial requirement.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UK Fiancé Visa

Can I work on a Fiancé(e) visa?

No. Fiancé(e) visa holders are not permitted to work or study in the UK. Employment rights only begin once you have switched to a Spouse visa.

What happens if we do not marry within six months?

If there is a valid reason, such as illness or unavoidable venue delays, it may be possible to apply for a further six-month extension. If no extension is granted and the marriage does not take place, you must leave the UK.

How much does a Fiancé(e) visa cost?

The application fee for a Fiancé(e) visa submitted from outside the UK is £1,938. The Immigration Health Surcharge does not apply at this stage but becomes payable when switching to a Spouse visa.

Final Thoughts

The Fiancé(e) visa is a meaningful first step toward building a life together in the UK, but its strict six-month timeframe requires careful preparation. Clear evidence, realistic planning, and early financial checks are essential to ensure the process runs smoothly and your wedding plans are not disrupted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.