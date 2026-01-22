ARTICLE
22 January 2026

Sponsor Licence Priority Service Fee Increase October 2025

WB
WestBridge Business Immigration

Contributor

WestBridge Business Immigration logo
WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.
Explore Firm Details
The Home Office has increased the fees and updated processing times for sponsor licence priority services, with changes taking effect from 21 October 2025.
United Kingdom Immigration
Toby Way
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Toby Way’s articles from WestBridge Business Immigration are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
WestBridge Business Immigration are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries

The Home Office has increased the fees and updated processing times for sponsor licence priority services, with changes taking effect from 21 October 2025.

Priority Sponsor Licence Application Requests

The fee for making a priority request when submitting a new sponsor licence application has risen from £500 to £750.

  • Standard processing time: up to 8 weeks
  • Priority processing time: approximately 10 working days

This service allows new sponsors to receive a faster decision, subject to availability (places are released daily at 9 a.m. and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis).

Post-Licence Priority Service (Sponsor Management System Requests)

The fee for using the Post-Licence Priority Service, used by existing sponsors to expedite certain changes and requests via the Sponsor Management System (SMS) has increased from £200 to £350.

  • Standard processing time: up to 18 weeks for some requests
  • Priority service processing time: around 5 working days

This service is commonly relied upon for in-year CoS allocation increases, annual CoS renewals, and changes to key personnel or business details.

It is particularly useful when deadlines are tight, such as where a current employee's visa is approaching expiry and a new CoS allocation is urgently required.

These fee increases represent a notable rise in the cost of sponsor licence priority services. Sponsors should take these changes into account when planning recruitment timelines and budgeting for immigration-related costs, especially in time-sensitive situations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Toby Way
Toby Way
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More